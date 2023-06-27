Venom 3: First Look at Tom Hardy's Return on Set (Low-res)

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Tom Hardy Venom 3

Tom Hardy came back into the Marvel spotlight thanks to the first photos of him on set as Eddie Brock, aka Venom, from Sony Pictures' upcoming Venom 3.

Venom 3 Set Photos Highlight Tom Hardy

Twitter user @SpiderMan3news shared the first set video from Venom 3, showing Tom Hardy in action as Eddie Brock/Venom.

Hardy is shown walking down a road next to some old buildings, seemingly wearing a Hawaiian shirt and sandals.

Tom Hardy
Twitter

Interestingly, the outfit actually looks similar to the one he wore during his post-credits scene from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film ended with Brock going back to his own universe after Doctor Strange fixed his spell, which could be where this scene picks up.

Tom Hardy
Sony Pictures

The full video can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Samuel L. Jackson Breaks Silence on the MCU's New Evil Nick Fury
DC Cancelled Major Supergirl Movie Plans With Sasha Calle
Disney+ Unveils New Pixar Collection for Cars, Toy Story & More Shorts
Spider-Verse 2 Includes a Special Tobey Maguire Easter Egg We All Missed (Photos)

TRENDING

Bryan Cranston Calls Out 'Lazy' Lex Luthor Casting Claims
Disney+ Just Removed One of Its Most Popular Shows In Historic Purge (Report)
James Gunn Removed Major Gal Gadot Scene from The Flash Movie (Report)
The Flash Movie Just Got Leaked In Its Entirety on Twitter
Brie Larson Will No Longer Be the Only Captain Marvel In the MCU, Reveals Actor
Tags: Venom / Tom Hardy /