Tom Hardy came back into the Marvel spotlight thanks to the first photos of him on set as Eddie Brock, aka Venom, from Sony Pictures' upcoming Venom 3.

Venom 3 Set Photos Highlight Tom Hardy

Twitter user @SpiderMan3news shared the first set video from Venom 3, showing Tom Hardy in action as Eddie Brock/Venom.

Hardy is shown walking down a road next to some old buildings, seemingly wearing a Hawaiian shirt and sandals.

Twitter

Interestingly, the outfit actually looks similar to the one he wore during his post-credits scene from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film ended with Brock going back to his own universe after Doctor Strange fixed his spell, which could be where this scene picks up.

Sony Pictures

The full video can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!