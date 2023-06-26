First Photos from Venom 3 Set Reveal Exciting Setting

New photos suggested that a portion of Tom Hardy's Venom 3 will take place during a traditional celebration.

While Sony Pictures announced the threequel in 2022, recent casting news and a reported release date led audiences to believe production would soon be underway.

Now, new photos from Venom 3's imminent shoot in the Cartagena neighborhood of Los Mateos, Spain revealed a new time-related detail.

Venom 3 Set Photos Reveal Holiday Setting

Newly posted photos from the Venom 3 set confirmed that part of the film is set during the Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday.

The following tweet shared that the set is "full of decoration like the Day of the Dead:"

"More images from the filming of 'VENOM 3'! As I said, everything is full of decoration like the Day of the Dead"

An additional tweet not only noted that Venom 3 is filming in Cartagena but that it will "represent Mexico:"

"They send me these photos from the shooting of 'VENOM 3'! It seems that the city of Cartagena was filled with graffiti in Spanish, since it will represent Mexico. Filming should start tomorrow"

For reference, el Día de los Muertos is a multi-day celebration where families remember those who have passed and welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives.

The holiday is typically celebrated on November 1 and 2 but can be commemorated on October 31 or November 6.

Venom 3 joins other recent blockbuster films to utilize Day of the Dead as a setting.

Part of DCU's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice occurred during the Day of the Dead, as noted by the crowd wearing celebratory skull makeup.

Warner Bros.

The same goes for 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Paramount

When & Where in the Multiverse Is Venom 3?

While the Venom Universe recently cameoed in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, audiences haven't seen Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock or Venom since the two were in a bar in Mexico during Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credits scene.

This is also where a piece of the symbiote was left behind in the MCU.

Since part of Venom 3 is clearly set in Mexico and during the Day of the Dead, the question now is whether it's the Mexico of the Venom Universe or that of the MCU.

And why did the filmmakers choose to set the filming during this particular holiday?

One possibility is to prove that it lines up with the timing of Doctor Strange's No Way Home spell since Marvel Studios' Spider-Man threequel occurred between Halloween and Christmas.

In light of No Way Home, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and whatever Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web have in store, the third and (final?) Venom film - and its Multiversal implications - are very much a mystery.

Hopefully, fans will learn more about the when, where, and why of this Sony threequel once cameras begin rolling.

Venom 3 is expected to arrive in theaters in October 2024.