Venom 3 Gets Exciting Production Update

The original web-slinger spin-off that launched Sony's Spider-Man Universe is about to become a trilogy.

Even though Sony Pictures is expanding its Spider-Man roster with Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, the studio hasn't forgotten Tom Hardy's Venom and is gearing up to continue its symbiote's story.

Filming Imminent for Sony's Venom 3?

Sony

Following reports of Venom 3 receiving an October 2024 release, Murcia Today claimed filming for the Tom Hardy threequel is set to begin next week in the Cartagena neighborhood of Los Mateos, Spain.

This same report revealed that production boss Tate Araez explained Cartagena was selected because it resembles certain streets in Mexico.

The last audiences saw of Eddie Brock and Venom was at a bar in Mexico in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While the pair were returned to their own universe, a piece of Venom symbiote remained in Mexico and the MCU Universe.

In addition to Tom Hardy returning to his role, Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two Venom films, is confirmed to direct Venom 3.

Venom's Ever-Growing Multiversal Connections

While fans haven't seen Eddie Brock or Venom since No Way Home's post-credits scene, the same can't be said for the Venom Universe.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actually visited Venom's San Francisco - specifically Mrs. Chen's store - when The Spot popped in to steal candy.

Now that connection has been established, it will be interesting to see how this Multiversal storytelling escalates, especially in light of Sony's back-to-back Spidey slate.

For instance, Kraven the Hunter is set to release on October 6, followed by Madame Web on February 16, 2024, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024, and now Venom 3 next October.

The wild card of this side Spider-Man Universe is El Muerto, which was recently removed from Sony's calendar.

In all, a lot has changed and developed since 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Sony's Spider-Man Universe is only expected to evolve and expand ahead of Venom 3.

It will be fascinating to see how this growing universe impacts Venom's final chapter and if filming for the threequel reveals any of what Sony has in store for the coming months.

Venom 3 is expected to arrive in theaters in October 2024.