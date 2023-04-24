Venom 3 Reportedly Eyeing Doctor Strange Star for Key Role

Sony Pictures offered a big role to Doctor Strange supporting actor Chiwetel Ejiofor for its upcoming efforts on Venom 3.

Following the unexpected success that Sony Pictures earned at the box office with 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the studio gave the green light to Venom 3 for production, with casting now moving forward at full speed.

The sequel is making a few big changes to its lineup of actors and creatives for Eddie Brock's next big adventure, including promoting producer Kelly Marcel to the director's chair after she helped write and produce the first two films.

Additionally, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple was confirmed for an undisclosed role alongside Tom Hardy's leading hero, with rumors pointing to a major player from the MCU taking that same step.

MCU Star Considered for Venom 3

Scooper Daniel Richtman revealed on his Patreon account that Sony Pictures offered a villainous role in Venom 3 to actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is best known in the superhero space for playing Baron Karl Mordo in the MCU's two Doctor Strange movies.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Additionally, Loki star Owen Wilson allegedly got an offer to play a new role in the Sony sequel, which would be something other than his role in the MCU as Agent Mobius.

Owen Wilson

Wilson reportedly passed on that role and an offer went out to What We Do in the Shadows and Moana star Jemaine Clement, although it's still unknown if he's taken the offer yet.

Jemaine Clement

Will Doctor Strange Star Join Venom 3?

Chiwetel Ejiofor has more than proven his ability to play a convincing and conniving villain, as he showed to great effect in 2016's Doctor Strange and 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

And after making an exciting comeback as one of the members of the MCU's Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2, a role in Venom 3 could give the Academy Award-nominee a new opportunity to take on a wild role in Sony's symbiotic movie series.

Other stars from the first two movies are also hoping to join the Venom threequel, which is slowly inching closer to beginning production as Hardy hopes to add a new layer of depth to his fan-favorite anti-hero.

And with shooting taking place from June to September this year, more information will hopefully make its way into the after cameras begin rolling with actors on set.

Venom 3 doesn't have a set release date.