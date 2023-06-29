New Venom 3 Set Video Spoils Major MCU Spider-Man Connection

A new set video from Venom 3 confirmed a big connection to the MCU’s Spider-Man.

The third installment of the Tom Hardy-led series just started production in Cartagena, Columbia, with the first images from the project’s set showing off decorations for the Day of the Dead.

Another video caught of Hardy on set also revealed that the movie seems to start immediately following the events of Let There Be Carnage, with the titular anti-hero on the run after his clash with Cletus Kasady.

At the end of Venom’s sequel, while relaxing at a resort off the grid, Hardy’s Eddie Brock is suddenly transported from his universe to the MCU due to Doctor Strange's awry spell. He’s only there briefly before being sent back to his home timeline in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Venom Wears a Familiar Outfit

Thanks to Twitter user Almupg80, a new set video from Venom 3 revealed a massive MCU Spider-Man connection that will carry over into the threequel.

The small detail in question is the t-shirt that Tom Hardy’s Eddy Brock is wearing.

Marvel

For those looking close enough, one might notice that the shirt matches what the character wore in the post-credits tags for both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, specifically the "The City" logo from the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

This attire suggests that Venom 3 will be set immediately after the events of No Way Home, when Eddie is zapped back into his home universe:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Hardy also shared a photo on Instagram from the production, which provides another small glimpse at the shirt in question:

@tomhardy on Instagram

The set video can be seen below:

Will Venom 3 Feature the Multiverse?

Sadly, it’s unlikely anything involving Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be a part of Venom 3. Despite many teases, there’s still no confirmation that Tom Hardy will actually come face-to-face with the MCU’s webhead.

After all, if something that big were a part of the movie, the news would almost certainly have hit the web at this point.

However, given that the film seemingly picks up immediately after the No Way Home post-credits, it’ll be hard for the movie not to talk about the Multiversal elephant in the room.

With his recent experience in mind, perhaps the Multiverse elements of the character will come into the spotlight this time around. Maybe Sony had more reasons than just No Way Home for bringing up Venom’s Multiversal hivemind.

Alternate realities could also be the perfect direction to go in if Sony wants its Venom to interact with some version of Spider-Man outside of Marvel Studios’ jurisdiction.

Venom 3 is currently aiming for a release window of October 2024.