Marvel's Venom 2: First Trailer Pits Tom Hardy Against Woody Harrelson

Sony's Spider-Man universe had its fair share of ups and downs over the years, mainly due to the departure of the franchise's famous webslinger when he transferred over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite that, Sony decided to capitalize on the situation by pushing Eddie Brock's Venom to the forefront, thus leading to the birth of a new anti-hero.

After being initially introduced in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, Marvel's famous symbiote was rebooted to fit in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters. Tom Hardy debuted as Eddie Brock during 2018's Venom, with the film earning big in the box office that ultimately led to a sequel in the form of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Similar to other films, Let There Be Carnage became a victim of the pandemic, dealing with multiple delays along the way. Starting with a June release window, the sequel is now set to release on September 24, 2021.

Now, ahead of its much-anticipated release, the first trailer has surfaced.

TOM HARDY SHINES IN NEW VENOM 2 TRAILER

Sony Pictures officially released the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, showcasing fresh looks at Tom Hardy's Marvel anti-hero alongside Woody Harrelson's dangerous villain.

Alongside the trailer, an official poster of the film was released:

Sony

TOM HARDY'S VENOM VS. WOODY HARRELSON'S CARNAGE

The trailer started off by showing off Venom's personality, seemingly teasing that enough time has passed for him and Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock to get to know each other even more. Many would agree that one of the impressive aspects from the first film is the fun dynamic of the pair, and it will be interesting to see how their relationship will evolve further in the sequel.

Several stars from the first film were also spotted in the trailer such as Anne Weying's Michelle Williams and Reid Scott's Dan Lewis. New characters like Naomie Harris's Shriek, Carnage's love interest from the comics, are set to be introduced as well.

After the character's debut in the post-credits scene of the first film, Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kassidy is reintroduced in a big way in the trailer. The chief villain of the sequel is a dangerous character in the pages of Marvel Comics, and this footage appears to hint that the live-action version will be a faithful inspiration from the comic books.

The origin story of Kassidy in becoming Carnage is also included, giving fans a tease of the vicious transformation of the criminal to a full-blown symbiote-infused villain.

Exact details of how the two foes will fight are still being kept under wraps, but evidence suggests that Carnage's rampage in the city will likely force Venom to protect innocent citizens.

From Venom's partnership with Brock to Carnage's kill-first mentality, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the growing roster of Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit theaters on September 24, 2021.