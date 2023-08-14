Spider-Verse 2 Photos Reveal Best Look at Tobey Maguire's Cameo

Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featured Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, and now fans finally have a close-up look.

After a record-breaking box office run, Spider-Verse 2 is now available for digital purchase allowing audiences to fully appreciate the sequel's artistry, Easter eggs, and live-action Multiversal cameos, including two from cinema's original web-head.

Close Look at Tobey Maguire's Spider-Verse 2 Cameo

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man 2099's Miguel O'Hara explains Canon Events by showing Miles Morales moments that all Spider-People experience.

Some of these moments include actual footage from live-action Spider-Man films, including two scenes from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

The first is the now-famous upside kiss between Maguire's Spidey and Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson.

Despite being shown next to comic book panels and in a red, animated-style filter, the shot is exactly as it appears in the film.

The following is a comparison of the scene from Spider-Verse 2 and the 2002 movie:

Across the Spider-Verse's other scene involving Tobey Maguire is the moment when his Peter Parker witnesses the death of Uncle Ben.

With shots of Cliff Robertson's Uncle Ben and Maguire's Peter in the background, Peter B. Parker tries to explain to Miles that the death of Uncle Ben is why Spider-Man exists.

And again, just like Spider-Man's kiss with Mary Jane, the Spider-Verse 2 footage is directly from the 2002 film.

It's also worth noting that Tobey Maguire's web-slinger wasn't the only live-action Spider-Man whose Canon Events were highlighted in the recent sequel.

In this same Spider-Verse 2 scene, Miles witnesses a digital projection of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, grieving the loss of Captain Stacy, from 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man.

Did Spider-Verse 2 Set the Stage for Spider-Man Crossover?

Since both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home featured web-slingers from other universes crossing paths, fans knew it was only a matter of time before a film included both live-action and animated Spideys.

While fans are still waiting for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's Spider-Men to finally cross paths with Miles Morales, Spider-Verse 2's live-action cameos were a huge step in making those hopes a reality.

With Spider-Man 4 still in development and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse now delayed, it's hard to say just when fans could see all of cinema's Spideys.

But in the meantime, the Spider-Verse sequel's digital release is allowing fans to fully enjoy what Sony's accomplished thus far, all while reinforcing the importance of the performances and events from earlier Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available now for digital purchase; the film's Blu-ray hits store shelves on Tuesday, September 5.