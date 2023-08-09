Spider-Verse 2 Photos Reveal HD Look at Andrew Garfield's Cameo

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's digital release just offered a better look at Andrew Garfield's cameo.

After raking in nearly $700 million at the global box office, Sony's record-breaking animated film is now available for digital purchase, offering fans a chance to fully appreciate the sequel's Multiversal surprises.

One of the biggest upon its release was its number of live-action cameos, including that of The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Verse Role in HD

While the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home allowed Andrew Garfield to reprise his web-slinging persona, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reutilized footage from 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man.

This moment comes when Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099 is explaining Canon Events to Miles Morales, showcasing moments where various Spider-People all suffer a tragic loss.

Sony

In addition to showing Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker mourning the loss of his Uncle Ben, Miles sees Garfield's Spider-Man witnessing the death of Gwen Stacy's father, Captain Stacy.

Sony

The fact that the scene was directly lifted from the 2012 film (minus the digital red-hue) isn't only a callback to Garfield's Spider-Man history but reconfirms his journey's relevance and its canonicity.

Sony

Now that the animated sequel has left the big screen, fans can truly appreciate Spider-Verse's homage, particularly through these HD looks.

The Direct

The Start of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Verse Story?

Now that fans are able to own Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a number of other Multiversal references, live-action connections, and Easter eggs are expected to come to light.

However, few finds are likely to top Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's cameos since they are likely foreshadowing what awaits in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Long before Spider-Verse 2 debuted, there were rumblings and hints about roles for the live-action web-heads.

Now that Maguire and Garfield crossed paths with Tom Holland's Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are expecting the live-action Spider-Man worlds to collide with that of animation.

In fact, Garfield himself alluded to his Spider-Man as being "reinvigorated" following his No Way Home experience and the "endless potential" for his character.

Whether that potential will actually be explored in Spider-Verse 3 or in another film altogether remains to be seen, especially since the Sony threequel was recently delayed.

But in the meantime, fans can revisit Andrew Garfield's Spider-Verse debut now that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally come home.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available now for digital purchase; the film's Blu-ray hits store shelves on Tuesday, September 5.