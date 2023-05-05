Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Tickets Release Date Revealed

A new listing revealed when tickets for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will go on sale.

Anticipation is high for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, following the delays and changes the film faced ahead of its eventual release on June 2.

Less than a month away from that release date, the Spider-Variant-packed story sees new information seemingly released every day, from Brooklyn Andy Samberg's casting to references to other cinematic Spider-Man variants.

Now, the date for fans to start buying tickets to what will surely be a milestone in animation history has been revealed.

When Do Spider-Verse Tickets Go On Sale?

Marvel

According to a listing from Showcase Cinemas, tickets for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will go on sale on Monday, May 8.

This ticket release date comes less than a month ahead of the Marvel movie's premiere on June 2.

When buying tickets, fans should prepare for a lengthy runtime. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will reportedly clock in at 2 hours and 20 minutes in length, making it the longest major-Hollywood animated film to date.

Nonetheless, fans will be able to purchase tickets this coming Monday, likely sometime between 8 and 12 ET, though that is just speculation.

How Will Spider-Verse 2 Perform?

As the sequel to a much beloved, Oscar-winning movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse certainly has a legacy to live up to. With this pressure and expectation, however, the film is sure to be a hit at the box office.

Its predecessor is still one of the top ten most "in-demand" superhero movies of 2023 so far, and the delays the sequel hit likely just hyped up the movie even more.

Additionally, its lengthy runtime implies it will have a little something for everyone — like Into the Spider-Verse, with its comedy, emotion, action, and niche comics references. Superhero fan or not, most everyone will likely find something to enjoy in this film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2.