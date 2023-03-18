Spider-Verse 2 Star Confirms Lots of Last-Minute Changes

A couple of major names from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revealed a number of last-minute changes to the film.

Having been delayed more than six months from its original release date in October of 2022, Into the Spider-Verse 2 is finally hitting theaters on June 2.

However, there must have been some reason for such a major delay on this highly anticipated sequel, as the announcement came as a disappointment to many excited fans.

It was then reported that the animated film was facing production issues as "they scrapped a bunch of stuff and went back," according to podcast host Matthew Belloni. He continued, explaining that "it's (Phil) Lord & (Chris) Miller and they kind of write as they go."

Now, new insight into the last-minute changes has been revealed by two of the film's stars.

Last-Minute Spider-Verse 2 Changes

Marvel

In the most recent issue of Empire Magazine, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099 / Miguel O'Hara) and Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen/Gwen Stacy) discussed some of the last-minute changes to the Into the Spider-Verse sequel.

Isaac explained that "it helps that a lot of these characters are masked, so you can keep changing lines right up to the last second." He then teased "the amount of experimentation" in the film, calling it "really fun:"

Q: "Was there a lot of last-minute line-tweaking with your character?" Isaac: "Yes. It helps that a lot of these characters are masked, so you can keep changing lines right up to the last second [laughs]. For something as seemingly rigid as animation, the amount of experimentation we got to do on this movie was really fun. Their [Lord and Miller’s] way of working is a beautiful combination of finding pathos and humour, but also making fun of it and being willing to try anything."

Steinfeld said that when seeing this process of changing things at the last second, "you have the best time," adding that Phil Lord and Chris Miller "[a]re such perfectionists: I really admire that:"

Q: "Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s process is one of tweaking lines right up until the very last moment . What’s that been like for you?" Steinfeld: "You have the best time. Watching Lord and Miller do their thing is a show in itself. It’s amazing to see them coming up with stuff in the moment, making it funnier, more emotional, more grounded. You’ll walk into a recording session, like, 'This [movie] is coming out in a couple of weeks, guys. What are we doing here?!' But every time you walk out, you feel an improvement has been made. They’re such perfectionists: I really admire that."

Notably, a recent rumor from industry insider Jeff Sneider indicates that the changes discussed here could surround a cameo by Tom Holland, the MCU's Spider-Man. However, these are just rumors, and Holland has not been confirmed to be in the film.

"I’d heard that part of the delay of ['Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'] was about getting Tom Holland in that movie, and that one of the dimensions that Miles could end up going to is a live-action dimension with Tom Holland’s [Spider-Man]."

How Will Changes Impact Spider-Verse 2?

Regardless of what the changes were, the fact that, until the very last minute of production on this film, new lines are being recorded and changes are being made indicates the attention to detail and care put into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As Steinfeld explained, Lord and Miller "[a]re such perfectionists," so it bodes well that they are making sure every little detail is up to their personal standards before audiences see the new movie.

Anticipation for this sequel is high, given both the delay likely making fans impatient to finally see the film, and that it is following up the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As such, the perfectionism that is evident given how much continues to be changed in the film late in the game is a good sign.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2.