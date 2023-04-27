Andy Samberg Announces His Marvel Debut In 2023 Movie

Actor Andy Samberg, of Brooklyn 99 and Saturday Night Live fame, took to social media to reveal a role in an upcoming 2023 Marvel film.

Andy Samberg To Have Part in Spider-Verse 2

The Lonely Island comedy trio's official Instagram account posted a story revealing that two of the group’s members, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, will play a role in Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Check out their announcement below:

The Lonely Island

The caption reads “Jorm and Andy are 'in' this!!” Curiously, “in” has quotation remarks around it, perhaps implying that there’s a twist to whatever involvement Samberg and Maccone have in the film.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!