Andy Samberg Announces His Marvel Debut In 2023 Movie

Andy Samberg, Marvel logo
By Jennifer McDonough Posted:

Actor Andy Samberg, of Brooklyn 99 and Saturday Night Live fame, took to social media to reveal a role in an upcoming 2023 Marvel film.

Andy Samberg To Have Part in Spider-Verse 2

The Lonely Island comedy trio's official Instagram account posted a story revealing that two of the group’s members, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, will play a role in Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Check out their announcement below:

An Across the Spider-Verse poster with the caption “Jorm and Andy are “in” this!!
The Lonely Island

The caption reads “Jorm and Andy are 'in' this!!” Curiously, “in” has quotation remarks around it, perhaps implying that there’s a twist to whatever involvement Samberg and Maccone have in the film. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

