Alison Brie Breaks Silence on Community Movie Announcement

One of the stars of the forthcoming movie based on the popular sitcom Community spoke on her excitement for the film.

The Community movie has been a long time coming. The much-loved sitcom, which garnered a cult following and much critical acclaim when it was on the air, ended in 2015 with the promise of a film follow-up.

Now, eight years later, the movie is finally set to get underway, with a filming start date set for June. This is according to lead actor Joel McHale, who portrays snarky ex-lawyer Jeff Winger.

In the time since the movie's announcement last September, news about the project trickled out slowly. The entire original cast (with the likely exception of Chevy Chase) is assumed to come back.

Now, Alison Brie, who played the Greendale study group's youngest member Annie Edison, chimed in regarding her excitement.

Alison Brie Is 'Really Excited' for Community Movie

Joel McHale

Speaking to AP Entertainment, Alison Brie, who starred in all six seasons of Community, briefly discussed her anticipation to return for the upcoming movie, which will stream on Peacock sometime this year:

"I heard a rumor, Joel McHale says we’re filming it this summer, so fingers crossed. He said it first and I’m just reiterating. But I hope so. I hope that we do it this summer. I’m really excited.”

When asked if she had seen a script for the film yet, Brie responded by jokingly putting pressure on series creator and showrunner Dan Harmon:

“Nope. Tick tock, Dan Harmon. Tick tock.”

Elsewhere, the actress was interviewed by Variety alongside her Community castmate Danny Pudi, otherwise known as the pop-culture-obsessed Abed Nadir.

Brie stated that she's “clearing that schedule,” while Pudi added that “it looks likely this year. Right now, it’s just the timing.”

Pudi continued by saying that “Everyone is super excited, we’re just really really pumped” before likening the Community movie to his time filming Somebody I Used to Know, in which he co-starred with Alison Brie.

How the Community Movie Will Be Streets Ahead

Almost the entire original cast from the series is likely to return, with Dan Harmon saying last fall that the ever-busy Donald Glover is "down to clown" and reprise his role as Troy Barnes after leaving the show midway through its fifth season.

Absent from the movie's call sheet will likely be Chevy Chase, who starred in the first four seasons of Community but was written off of the series for bad behavior behind the scenes. Harmon previously shed a glimmer of hope on his return but also mentioned that he doesn't even know if it's legal for Chase to come back and play Pierce Hawthorne again.

Shirley Bennett actress Yvette Nicole Brown also stated last October that she had not yet been approached to be a part of the movie, but her inclusion seems like an absolute given.

Apart from that, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash are confirmed to be reprising their characters of Britta Perry, Ben Chang, and Craig Pelton respectively.

The Community movie is officially slated to release this year, and when it does, it will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.