Community Movie Gets Exciting Update from Joel McHale

Community star Joel McHale (Jeff Winger) made an exciting announcement during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about the upcoming film based on the TV show.

Teased since the first utterance of the iconic line "six seasons and a movie" in the show's second season, and at least somewhat in development since 2014, the Community movie was finally announced in September. It will be released on Peacock, but no official release date has been announced yet.

Most of the core cast of the original show is confirmed to be returning, including McHale, Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir), Alison Brie (Annie Edison), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry), Jim Rash (Dean Craig Pelton) and Ken Jeong (Ben Chang). While not yet confirmed, both Donald Glover (Troy Barnes) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett) could also reprise their roles, according to show creator Dan Harmon.

And now, more details on the project have come to the surface.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Joel McHale (Jeff Winger) revealed that the upcoming Community movie will begin filming this June:

Jimmy Kimmel: "You guys are working on a [Community] movie, right?" Joel McHale: "We are, we’re making the Community movie in June, so… Thanks for remembering."

McHale did not reveal much else about the movie's plot but did admit to not knowing whether or not the monkey from the series named Annie's Boobs will appear or not.

He also reminded fans that Ken Jeong would be reprising his role as Ben Chang, though that had been previously announced:

"I can say Ken Jeong’s gonna be in it."

When Will the Community Movie Release?

With the announcement that filming for the Community movie will begin in June, fans have a somewhat better idea of the production timeline for the film — and luckily, it's not the darkest timeline.

As of a recent update, the movie was in the process of "being written." McHale's announcement of June for filming to begin indicates that the script is likely coming along well.

Given the scarce information about the plot, fans can't really speculate what to expect from this long-awaited film. Recently, however, Community creator Dan Harmon revealed that the movie will not be a paintball or Dungeons and Dragons story like some of the show's most popular episodes were.

In a table read back in 2020, the cast jokingly discussed potential plots including Abed searching for Troy following or during his sail around the world that ended Donald Glover's time on the show.

Whatever it ends up being about, the movie will surely make Abed proud. It's dean a long time coming.

The Community movie will release on Peacock, though no official release date has been announced.