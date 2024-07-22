Longtime musician Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) announced he is making a movie as a part of his recently released final album, Bando Stone & The New World Order; however, details surrounding the Bando Stone movie's release, cast, etc., are being kept a mystery.

Glover—who has worked under the Childish Gambino musical persona for over a decade—just released his last LP under the moniker. In it, he combines his love of progressive rock, funk, and hip-hop into one project.

However, as part of the project's release, Glover has long teased a movie tie-in, with a short teaser playing in front of A Quiet Place: Day One during select IMAX showings.

Bando Stone

Despite the Bando Stone & The New World Order album being released (it hit store shelves on July 19), no release date has been given for the film it supposedly soundtracks.

It was assumed that the Childish Gambino/Donald Glover movie project would be released alongside the album, but the LP's release has come and gone without any update.

All currently available related to the Bando Stone movie is the album, a short trailer on Glover's official YouTube page, and a video for the single "Lithonia," which is only available to people who register on Glover's website.

When Will the Bando Movie Come Out?

Seeing as the release date for the Bando Stone soundtrack/album passed, a potential release for the movie is a major question.

The Bando Stone movie was announced alongside the album in April 2024.

During an appearance at Coachella 2024, Glover announced the Bando Stone project, revealing it would come with a world tour, a film, and a soundtrack inspired by films like 1989's Batman and Prince's Purple Rain.

Since then, the details of the movie side of the Bando Stone equation have gotten increasingly murky.

The musician then revealed the album would be released on Friday, July 19, but no release date for the film it was attached to would be locked in.

A trailer played before select IMAX showings of A Quiet Place: Day One in North America, giving fans a brief tease of the movie.

This short trailer showed an end-of-the-world story in which a former pop star known as Bando Stone was forced into an intergalactic conflict after coming out of hiding to find the world on the verge of collapse.

While it was exciting to finally see glimpses of Glover's latest filmmaking endeavor (having been a creative force on the FX series Atlanta before this), it did not make the film's release plan any clearer.

The trailer (which is still online) ended with the branding, "Exclusive IMAX event coming 2024."

Following the release of the album, Glover took to Instagram Live (via YouTube), explaining his creative process behind the project and answering fan questions.

As a part of this livestream, he confessed that he "[doesn't] know when the movie [will come] out," making it sound like it will ultimately be his call when it does:

"I don't know when the movie is coming out. I will do that shit when it feels right."

One would assume that seeing as the film has been branded as an IMAX event, it would logistically have to have a locked-down release date, so Glover may just be playing coy for fans.

Since the film was given that nebulous "2024" release window at the end of its teaser, it will likely come out sometime before the end of the year. To narrow it even further its release likely would come sometime close to the album as a promotional beat.

So, a release date for the Bando Stone movie sometime before the end of September would be best, as it would not be too far away from the record's release.

Who Is Cast in the Bando Stone Movie?

Only two actors have been confirmed to appear in the Bando Stone movie, all popping up in the short trailer for the film that has been publicly released.

Donald Glover leads the film as Bando Stone, the former pop star after whom the album and tie-in movie are named.

The only other name attached to the project is Jessica Allain, whose character has not been publicly named but is seen in the trailer as the mother of a young girl who crosses paths with Bando during an alien invasion of Earth.

A young girl (aka the daughter of Allain's character) can also be seen in the trailer. However, her name and who plays her are still unknown.

What Will Happen in the Bando Movie?

Heading into a potential release, fans have gotten a taste of the Bando Stone movie story-wise.

That movie's official synopsis described the movie's sci-fi story a bit, teasing Glover's Bando and how a chance meeting with a mother and daughter changes his chances during the end of the world (via IMDb):

"Donald Glover as Bando Stone, a famous musician navigating a world empty of people. He meets a woman and her child, and together they journey through a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world."

The two-minute trailer released for the film sees Glover as the musician Bando Stone, forced into survival mode after he comes out to discover the planet is seemingly people-less and aliens have invaded.

This plays out with Glover's character (along with this new mother-daughter duo) going up against several mysterious creatures and Independence Day-like alien attacks featuring eye-catching yet deadly laser attacks on Earth's remaining population.

The Bando Stone & The New World album is available to purchase and stream.

