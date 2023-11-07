Marvel Admits It Made a Mistake With Donald Glover's MCU Introduction

Marvel Studios just admitted a mistake they made with the introduction of Donald Glover's Aaron Davis in the MCU.

The character was first introduced in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming, where the titular webhead came across Davis trying to buy weapons from Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes. The last time audiences saw him, he had been webbed to a car after giving Spidey some helpful information.

While Glover’s Aaron Davis doesn’t get to do much in his brief appearance, nor does his much more famous nephew, it turns out the small amount of screen time the character did get also contained a little continuity error.

A Mistake With Donald Glover's Prowler Age

Marvel

Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline just revealed a continuity mistake with Donald Glover’s Prowler in the MCU.

In the guide, a note from Miss Minutes calls attention to the scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming where Peter Parker asks “Karen” to run a facial recognition scan on Glover’s criminal.

Marvel

In the first scene where Glover appears in the MCU via a photo, right after she mentions him being “age 33,” Karen pulls up a file with a birth date stating he’s actually “age 32:”

“Well, hello! Peter Parker asks the "Karen" A.l. to run a facial recognition scan on the buyer he saw under the bridge during Liz's party. Karen identifies "Aaron Davis, age 33" -but calls up a file that says his birth date is April 19th, 1984

-which would make him only 32. Mmm-hmm, with data entry, y'all can never tell which input was right!”

The TVA should really keep an eye on Donald Glover’s Prowler. Not only did this little birthday mistake occur, but the character went on to appear in the entirely wrong timeline at some point in the future.

As a fun surprise for fans, Glover was recently given a live-action cameo in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

To make matters more interesting, this particular Variant of the character was referred to behind the scenes as being the MCU Prowler—even though that costume has not yet been featured in any Marvel Studios project.

Donald Glover's Next Step In the MCU

So, what’s next for Donald Glover’s Prowler in the MCU?

Well, coming off his appearance in Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man 4 could be the perfect place for him to show his face again as a supporting character. Perhaps he’s gotten himself in trouble and is stuck working for someone like Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

This would also be an easy way to start building up for the proper introduction of Miles Morales in the MCU. If Aaron Davis plays a role in Tom Holland’s next adventure, maybe Miles could get his own post-credits scene.

Seeing as a physical suit was created for the character’s brief cameo in Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures wants to see more of the actor in the MCU, as does Marvel Studios.

Perhaps the MCU could go on to explore The Prowler in a more unique way—such as by transitioning him more into a full-on good guy who fights alongside Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now streaming on Disney+, while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse can be found on Netflix.