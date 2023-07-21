Marvel Celebrates Andy Samberg's New Hero In Spider-Verse 2 Video

One of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s most quotable Spider-Men, Andy Samberg’s Ben Reilly, was the subject of a new video from Sony.

In Spider-Verse 2, audiences are introduced to a vast Spider-Society. One such high-ranking member of this Spider-Man Clan is Ben Reilly aka, Scarlet Spider, who seems to report directly to head honcho Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac).

Samberg’s Reilly quickly became an easily quotable character from the smash hit sequel, with his self-aware musings and penchant for dramatically narrating his own actions out loud.

Sony Releases Fun Scarlet Spider Video

Seemingly in response to Warner Bros.’ Barbie, Sony Pictures took to Twitter to share a compilation of Ben Reilly’s Scarlet Spider (brought to vocal life by none other than Brooklyn 99’s Andy Samberg) from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The tweet’s caption reads “Ken meet Ben” making reference to Ryan Gosling’s Barbie character.

Reilly mopes while leaning against a pillar, recalling what seems to be a very painful moment from one of his past adventures:

Here, Scarlet Spider has Miles Morales, in his words, “trapped in his well-defined musculature.“ Weird flex, but okay.

Ben hypes himself up to go locate Miles alongside his fellow Spider-Society members:

A close-up shot of Scarlet Spider standing in the rain:

The original video from Sony can be viewed below:

Will Scarlet Spider Return for Spider-Verse 3?

With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse still currently slated to arrive in theaters next year (although a delay seems highly possible) will Andy Samberg reprise his role as Ben Reilly?

It does seem rather likely. After all, the character was alive and well at the conclusion of June’s Across the Spider-Verse, with his goals aligned with those of Miguel O’Hara.

With O’Hara on the hunt for a rouge Miles Morales, Scarlet Spider will almost certainly be in tow. Not to mention that Beyond the Spider-Verse is, in all likelihood, the big blowout of the franchise that brings in just about every Spider-Person imaginable. As is often the case with threequels.

As stated though, the third movie is more than likely getting delayed from its March 29, 2024 spot. The notion that it would be pushed was apparently around even before the writers’ and actors’ strikes began.

So, fans will likely need to wait a yet-to-be-revealed amount of time for the conclusion of Across the Spider-Verse’s cliffhanger and for more comical moments with Scarlet Spider.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available to purchase on digital starting Tuesday, August 8.