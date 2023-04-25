Hailee Steinfeld Gives Blunt Response About Her MCU Return

Hailee Steinfeld, who previously starred as Kate Bishop in Marvel’s Hawkeye series had a one-word answer when asked about returning to the role.

In 2021’s Hawkeye, Kate Bishop successfully wormed her way into Clint Barton’s mission when she acquired his old Ronin suit that he wore during the Blip.

Over the course of the show’s six episodes, the two gradually established trust in each other and became friends and partners, with Clint even inviting Kate back home for a Barton Family Christmas. Kate has not appeared in the MCU since Hawkeye, however, and also hasn’t been officially confirmed to pop up in any forthcoming projects.

Hailee Steinfeld on Reprising Kate Bishop

Marvel

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hailee Steinfeld played quite coy when asked if she knew when audiences would be seeing her suit up as Kate Bishop again. Steinfeld simply replied: “Maybe.”

So, it certainly seems like plans are in place for Kate to make her first post-Hawkeye appearance, but Steinfeld, in typical Marvel actor fashion, can’t divulge any details.

Previously, it was reported that the actress would indeed have roles in “other MCU projects” but exactly what those projects might be remains to be seen.

And last November, she posted a rather cryptic tweet that some interpreted as a confirmation of more Hawkeye. This was never followed up on though, so it might be safe to say that Steinfeld was referring to another project.

Steinfeld was also asked a question by ET regarding how her MCU hero would get along with her other Marvel character, Gwen Stacy from Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse franchise. In response, she pointed out that Gwen and Kate have “quite a lot of similarities.”

“You know, anything’s possible, right? How do I think they would get along? I think they have quite a lot of similarities. I mean, they’re both incredibly witty and badass, independent, young women, who have a strong point of view, and are very good at what they do, and can take on just about anything. So I’d say they’d get along pretty well.”

Where Could Kate Bishop Show Up Next?

It’s, of course, unknown where the intrepid young archer will show up next in the MCU. At one point, there were rumors that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania would set up the Young Avengers with Kate at the forefront, but that obviously didn’t come to pass and apparently isn’t in the cards either.

And then a crediting slip-up caused fans to speculate that Kate would play a part in Ms. Marvel, but that didn’t happen either.

At this point, perhaps the most likely spot for Kate would be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. A second season of Hawkeye is perhaps a little unlikely in the near future due to Jeremy Renner’s much-publicized major injuries last winter, although the actor has been making a strong recovery, so anything’s possible.

Given her newfound friendship with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, maybe Kate could cameo in Thunderbolts, where Pugh will star in 2024. This is also not presently confirmed though.

While Kate Bishop’s future may not be the clearest, her first adventure can be seen in Hawkeye, streaming on Disney+.