Marvel's Hailee Steinfeld Returning In Multiple MCU Projects

Hailee Steinfeld Rumored for MCU Return

Variety noted in its recent article covering the MCU's 2022 Emmy Award nominations that its sources indicate Marvel Studios has plans for Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld, who played Kate Bishop, to appear in "other MCU projects" down the line.

Kate Bishop's return was expected, but Marvel Studios already having plans indicates that her return may be coming soon, while also suggesting there are multiple appearances planned.

Steinfeld has previously been rumored to return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with some evidence to suggest she could appear in the finale of Ms. Marvel.

Where Will Kate Bishop Appear Next?

Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop has been regarded by many as among the greatest things to come out of Phase 4 so far; she was the clear standout character of Hawkeye. Whenever the Young Avengers finally assemble, Bishop will probably be the leader of that team. But with that still some time down the road, when will the new Hawkeye appear next?

A report in December claimed Steinfeld had been spotted on the UK set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, potentially indicating she might appear in the shrinking sequel. Is she there to collect more Pym Particle arrows as was shown in Hawkeye? Or will she pop up to recruit Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, aka Stature?

That currently appears likely to be Steinfeld's next MCU appearance, especially given the shakiness of the evidence of her showing up in the imminent Ms. Marvel finale. Either way, all signs are pointing to Hawkeye being renewed for Season 2, which she will probably take the lead for after Clint Barton passed her the mantle in the Season 1 ending.

As more of the original MCU talent continues to age, characters like Bishop will undoubtedly only grow in their roles in the coming years, as they eventually become the stars of the franchise. Steinfeld will certainly have a big role to play in that, especially when the Young Avengers finally team-up.

Hawkeye is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.