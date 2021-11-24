Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld Shares Heartfelt Message to Marvel Fans

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

In Marvel Studios' most populated calendar year yet, Hawkeye rounds out the MCU's 2021 run on Disney+. The sharpshooter series follows Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and his unexpected protégé, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, as they aim to squash underground crime before Christmas.

A solo project for Hawkeye has been in development for years. After flip-flopping between a feature film and a streaming series, Marvel Studios officially announced the six-episode show at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con. Even though Hawkeye has been confirmed for over two years, many cast members had to remain tight-lipped about their involvement.

Leading woman Hailee Steinfeld played coy about her casting for months, despite many fans piecing together that she was likely playing Kate Bishop. While Steinfeld's role was confirmed this time last year, she still had to stay quiet about plot details surrounding her MCU debut.

Now that Hawkeye has arrived, Steinfeld is ready to celebrate.

Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates Hawkeye Premiere

The next expert archer has arrived.

Kate Bishop herself, Hailee Steinfeld, took to Instagram to show gratitude to Marvel fans on Hawkeye's premiere day. Steinfeld shared an image from the first day of filming, noting that she "can't wait" for everyone to watch Hawkeye unfold:

"Taken on the first day of filming following an overly excited freak out, similar to the one taking place as I type this. To the fans of the MCU, I’m so grateful I get to be a part of your world as Kate Bishop and I can’t wait for you to watch it all unfold."

@haileesteinfeld on Instagram

Hawkeye Season Arrives

Marvel Studios is synonymous with many adjectives, but the most infamous is secret.

Dating back to 2008's Iron Man, Marvel President Kevin Feige and company have ensured their actors remain hush-hush about not just plot details and character arcs, but the very heroes they're playing. Everyone from Benedict Cumberbatch to Oscar Isaac has had to adamantly deny their involvement in MCU projects until Marvel Studios was ready to officially reveal these A-List actors as part of their universe.

Steinfeld's casting process was no different. Despite being Feige's ideal candidate for Kate Bishop, Steinfeld was reduced to the "we'll sees" and "it would be cools" whenever she was questioned about taking on the role.

Now that Hawkeye has arrived, Steinfeld is free to share (most) of her set photos and stories. While this particular photo doesn't reveal anything about the series' storylines, it does emphasize how overjoyed the actress is to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans can see Hailee Steinfeld make her MCU debut as Kate Bishop in the first two episodes of Hawkeye, streaming now on Disney+.