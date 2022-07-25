Hailee Steinfeld's Rumored Ant-Man 3 Cameo Addressed by MCU Actor

As the first project in Phase 5 of the MCU, Ant-Man: Quantumania holds a significant place in the franchise, with director Peyton Reed noting that it is "going to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe permanently." However, beyond its potential multiversal implications, the project is also interesting for other reasons, including its stellar cast.

For one thing, Quantumania is set to be the first real appearance of Johnathon Majors' Kang the Conquerer, with a recent poster, revealed at Comic-Con, providing a look at the time-based baddie.

Kathryn Newton also joins the cast, replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang. Newton is taking a bigger role in Quantumania, joining Ant-Man and the Wasp as a part of the family-based super team.

Even with all these new additions to the cast, it's still possible that other MCU fan favorites may pop up in some capacity. Past rumors indicated Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld might be joining the project, something those involved in the film seem to share excitement over.

Ant-Man 3's Kathryn Newton Talks a Hailee Steinfeld Cameo

Marvel

After the recent announcement of Kathryn Newton's recasting as Cassie Lang, the actress has been making the rounds, opening up about her own excitement and her character's role in Ant-Man: Quantumania, as well as the larger MCU.

During an interview with Phase Zero, Newton was asked about the possibility of teaming up with other young heroes, notably Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. While Newton didn't have an answer, she shared her interest in the prospect, saying, "you know, we’re friends in the comics."

"Yeah, I said– I said it to Hailee recently at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and like, I don’t know anything but I know in the comic books that… we both know that, I told her. I’m like, ‘You know, we’re friends in the comics,’ and we’re both like, ‘Well, maybe. I don’t know.’ So I think it’s whatever the fans want."

Continuing her Comic-Con presence with a conversation with Extra TV, Newton answered a question about a potential role for Hailee Steinfeld in Ant-Man: Quantumania, saying "I have no idea."

"Wow, I have no idea. But you know, Kate Bishop… Next time, if I see Haliee, I’m gonna be like, ’Can we take a selfie?"

Asked about her thoughts on a Kate Bishop team-up, Newton talked more about the possibilities surrounding a future Young Avengers-type project, giving a resounding "Multiverses, let’s go!"

"They’re friends, you know. And I find that so interesting. I would love that. I would love it. And the other thing that’s really interesting is Iron Lad is also Kang, who’s also Jonathan [Majors]. And I’m like, ‘Well what’s going on there…’ Multiverses, let’s go!”

Opening up about the character of Cassie, Newton shared some of the hero's flaws, noting that "she thinks she knows who she is."

"I hope that the story continues to grow, because I loved playing this character. She’s kind of like a mess. She thinks she knows. She thinks she knows who she is, like we all do, right? Like, I know, I think I know, and then I walk and I trip. So that’s kind of the vibe of Cassie. She’s kind of like her dad."

Speaking more broadly about her experience joining the MCU and putting on her super suit, Newton explained that she's "always wanted to be a superhero."

"Well, the first time that I walked into my fitting, I saw this black leather suit, and purple leather, and these sparkly metallic-y Converse. And I was like, ‘No way. That’s for me?’ And purple was like my favorite color growing up. And I love Marvel movies, so I’ve always wanted to be a superhero. I’ve said it, like my whole life, ‘I want to be in a superhero movie.’ And so I saw that and was like, ‘This is meant to be, clearly.’ And putting it on the first time, it was perfect. It fit perfect. It was like perfectly fit… They were like, ‘This is the easiest fitting we’ve ever had.’ I’m like, ‘There you go."

Is Cassie Bound for a Kate Bishop Team-Up?

With past rumors pointing towards a cameo for Kate Bishop in the upcoming Ant-Man: Quantumania, the prospect isn't entirely unlikely. If a future Young Avengers project is indeed on the horizon, it would make sense for Marvel to begin planting the seeds of a team-up as early as possible. And, with all the money at their disposal, it wouldn't be all too difficult to get Steinfeld in for a day or two to shoot a small scene.

Even if this rumor falls flat, however, it doesn't mean the two characters are destined to never share the screen. Newton's point about the character's history in the comics is a good one, indicating that some sort of team-up is surely possible, especially if it seems that fans are interested. And, even though Newton is playing the part of an unknowing actor, Marvel fans have seen enough of that in the past to know that claims made by talent aren't always true.

With young heroes popping up left and right, including Billy and Tommy Maximoff, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel, it seems more and more likely that a Young Avengers team will form, at least at some point.

While it's certainly possible that either of the upcoming Avengers films will make room for the team of teen heroes, a project all their own seems a bit further off. Feige even addressed this question head-on, noting that a project in that vein would have to come later down the line.

However, with all the kinds of projects Marvel is investing in, what with seemingly non-canon ventures like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Multiversal-based side stories like What If...?, and more, there's got to be a way to see the Young Avengers come together in some form or fashion, even if it's not as grand or soon as fans would like.