MCU's Kang the Conqueror Receives First Look In Official New Poster

Marvel Highlights the MCU's Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park shared the first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, showcasing the updated costumes of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, and the fresh new suit of Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang. Alongside them is the looming image of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Here is the official poster:

Marvel Studios

Upon closer inspection, the MCU's Kang will have a comic-accurate look:

Marvel Studios

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

