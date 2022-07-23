Comic-Con: MCU and DC Announcements & Schedule | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

MCU's Kang the Conqueror Receives First Look In Official New Poster

Kang Marvel Studios

Marvel Highlights the MCU's Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park shared the first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, showcasing the updated costumes of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, and the fresh new suit of Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang. Alongside them is the looming image of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. 

Here is the official poster: 

Ant-Man 3
Marvel Studios

Upon closer inspection, the MCU's Kang will have a comic-accurate look: 

Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

MCU: 15 Major Movie & Show Reveals to Expect at Marvel’s 2022 Comic-Con Event

First Loki Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Surprising Marvel Easter Eggs

Ant-Man 3: Leaked Photo Teases Kang's Appearance

Avengers 5: Disney Might've Just Revealed the Official Title By Accident

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Ant-Man 3: First Look at Kathryn Newton's Superhero Revealed (Photo)
MCU Producer Explains That Confusing Thor Easter Egg In Ms. Marvel
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Gets Booed at Comic-Con Over Superman Response
DC Fans Furious Over Misleading Henry Cavill Superman Report at Comic-Con

TRENDING

Marvel Confirms Elizabeth Olsen's Post-WandaVision Disney+ Return
Kevin Feige Had 1 Request for the MCU's Mutant Reveal
Disney+ Causes MCU Canon Confusion With New Spider-Man Show
Comic-Con: Exact TIME of Marvel & DC’s Major Panels In 2022
Comic-Con 2022: MCU and DC Major Announcements & Schedule