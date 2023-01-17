Marvel Releases New Exciting Footage of MCU's Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios released new footage of the MCU’s new multiversal threat, Kang.

Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 next month, and Kang the Conqueror, played by actor Jonathan Majors, is set to take center stage.

Majors’ villain was first introduced in Loki as TVA ruler He Who Remains. This Kang variant was the main antagonist for the Disney+ show and came into contact with both Loki and Sylvie when they reached the Citadel at the End of Time.

The duo was just as surprised as the audience when the villain’s identity was revealed. Still, Ant-Man 3 footage has teased a more menacing Kang variant, with Majors referring to his Ant-Man appearance as the “warrior version.”

Kang’s Huge Marvel Role Teased

In a new TV spot, Marvel gave fans never before seen footage of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's highly anticipated big bad, Kang the Conqueror.

The new trailer opens with Kang warning Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and his group that the Quantum Realm “isn’t what [they] think,” referring to the area as a “cage.”

Marvel Studios

Kang is then seen walking alongside the Ant-Man family, presumably joining them on their quest. This footage plays out as Kang emphasizes that he and the heroes "can help each other."

Again, audiences can see the Conqueror bargaining, just like he did in Loki.

Marvel Studios

Just under halfway through the trailer, fans are finally treated to a good look at Kang. The villain has bright blue eyes and wears a blue helmet with a blue overlay as Janet Van Dyne warns Scot that "[Kang] is a monster” and Scott "cannot trust him."

As the dramatic music builds, Kang is seen standing on an edge, staring out at a gorgeous sea of lights.

Marvel Studios

In the next frame, he assures Scot that he is "just a man," but this attempt at humility is quickly overshadowed by his foreboding knowledge of "how it ends."

This is followed by Kang seemingly shredding his attempt at being seen as an ordinary man and instead embracing his power and menacing villainous nature.

There is a quick sequence where Majors' big bad activates his time chair, and a now panicked Scot desperately tries to trap him in the quantum realm.

Kang's condescending nature is shining through as he is likely threatening to trap Ant-Man and his cohorts in the quantum realm.

Marvel Studios

Then, negotiations between Scott and Kang have seemingly broken down for good, as Kang is seen throwing Scott to the ground, battering him into a pile of debris.

Marvel Studios

What’s Kang’s Role in Ant-man 3?

Kang is poised to have an "amazing future" in the MCU. But what exactly is Kang's role in Quantumania?

Majors' villain is an Avengers-level threat and is able to harness futuristic technology to outplay his enemies and achieve his goals.

Ant-man 3's version of the character is likely to draw a lot of inspiration from the character's earlier outings, primarily Avengers #8, which was released in 1964. Here, he was introduced as a time traveler from the year 3000.

After the Loki finale fractured the MCU timeline, it allowed more dangerous versions of He-Who-Remains to enter, giving rise to the iteration of Kang that we see in Quantumania.

It seems that based on Janet's worries in the TV spot, Kang has been a lingering threat in the quantum realm for some time.

Other footage teased that the Multiversal villain kidnapped Scott's daughter Cassie in order to entice him into agreeing to a heist.

More specific plot details are sparse, but what is certain is that Quantumania is going to set Kang up to be one of the greatest MCU foes to date.

Still, fans will have to wait until February 17 2023 for Kang's true agenda to be revealed.