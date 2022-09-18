Ant-Man 3 Trailer Reveals Kang's Dangerous New Superpower

Anticipation for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania skyrocketed upon news that Jonathon Majors' Kang the Conqueror had been added to the call sheet. But those expectations reached new heights during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

During Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation, not only did studio president Kevin Feige announce the Multiverse Saga, but also Phase 6's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for 2025.

Clearly, the red brand has big plans for Majors' time-traveling tyrant; and at the D23 Expo, attendees got their first look at the villain in action and his new live-action powers.

Ant-Man 3 Trailer Teases Kang's New Powers

Marvel

During the D23 Expo, Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which not only featured Jonathon Majors as a calm, controlled, yet unsettling Kang the Conqueror but also the MCU villain's new superpower.

Towards the end of the trailer footage, Kang informs Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, "Something has been stolen from me. And you are the only one who can get it back."

Even though Scott's daughter, Cassie Lang, is being held captive by Kang, Scott resists his heist proposal.

This then results in him being violently slammed up against a wall with tremendous impact, all accomplished by a simple, effortless wave of Kang's hand and his mind.

Since Kang was able to move Scott without ever laying a hand on the hero, it seems that the MCU's version of this comic book villain possesses the power of telekinesis.

A New Kind of Kang for the MCU?

Marvel

In the comics, Kang's abilities largely stemmed from his intelligence and access to technology.

While the MCU has always been about adaptation as opposed to imitation, one of the biggest questions fans have about Kang is the extent of the liberties the studio has taken with its live-action version of the villain.

If the MCU's Kang is telekinetic a la Wanda Maximoff, are these powers inherent or connected to tech?

And, if Marvel has already shown this particular power, what other powers does Kang have in store for Ant-Man, the Avengers, and beyond?

It's also worth noting that this Kang may not be the only one fans see in Quantumania. In Loki on Disney+, Majors' He Who Remains made it abundantly clear that he has many dangerous variants.

Do all of them have the same powers and abilities? Or do they vary by variant?

For now, these are new mysteries that fans will be left to speculate on until Marvel publically releases this Ant-Man 3 trailer and ramps up marketing for this first and pivotal Phase 5 film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuts in theaters on February 17, 2023.