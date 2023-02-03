New Ant-Man 3 Teaser Reveals More of Kang’s Superpowers

A new trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has landed, and it featured a fresh look at Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror and the villain's powers.

Kang's Powers on Full Display

Marvel Studios released a new teaser for Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania, and it includes a notable new look at how the movie's villain, Kang the Conqueror, utilizes his power set.

The angry Kang can be seen throwing Scott Lang up against a wall with what seems like telekinesis.

Marvel Studios

However, looking closely, fans can see his glove light up, showing the villain's advanced tech—so advanced that it can be mistaken for superpowers or magic.

Marvel Studios

Kang's tech has more new appearances throughout as well, including a moment that sees the villain send out a massive pulse of blue energy.

Marvel Studios

Ant-Man can be seen being a boss and holding his ground against an Avengers-level threat.

Marvel Studios

While it's unclear whether the character projecting the forcefield is Kang or not, the below photo seems to show one of the villain's pieces of advanced technology charging up.

Marvel Studios

The titular heroes get a brief moment of respite—though, is this glimpse of footage before or after getting sucked into the Quantum realm?

Marvel Studios

Ant-Man also confirms to Wasp that Cassie is being held hostage by Kang:

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.