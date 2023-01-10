First Look at MCU Kang's Superpowers Revealed (Photo)

The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer showcases the superpowers possessed by the MCU's Kang the Conqueror.

First introduced in the final episode of Loki's first season, Kang is a powerful foe connected to the flow of time, and therefore the Multiverse in the MCU.

The second trailer for the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise released on Monday, Jan. 9, and gave fans a glimpse at what powers to expect from this new foe.

Kang's True Power in Ant-Man 3

Marvel Studios showed the first full look at Kang the Conqueror's full powers in the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Kang is seen shooting blueish-white energy from his hands — with the color reflected in his eyes, on his face, and on the lining of the armor on his head and neck.

Marvel Studios

The energy appears to begin as circular discs of light, before shooting forward as more linear beams.

This shot can be seen at the 2:08 mark of the trailer below:

What Will Kang's Powers Actually Be?

Given the nature of the trailer and Kang's character — both as introduced in Loki and from Marvel Comics — it is plausible that these blasts have some sort of time-altering ability.

Notably, Janet Van Dyne says in the trailer that Kang "can re-write existence and shatter timelines."

Further, it's worth noting that the color of Kang's blasts is reminiscent of the color of the timeline as it broke in the Loki Season 1 finale — an event intrinsically linked to both Kang's character and the multiverse as a whole.

In Marvel comics, Kang does not actually have any superpowers to brag about. He uses technology from the future to grant him his abilities, notably a suit of armor with immense power.

Marvel Comics

These abilities include concussive blasts, which this trailer shot might be showcasing. However, given the color connection to the timeline shown in Loki, it's possible that the blasts in the trailer are connected to the time-manipulation abilities the suit grants the villain in the comics.

Perhaps, like his comic counterpart, Kang can do more than just "re-write existence and shatter timelines." The suit gives Kang time powers, blasts, weapons, communication, and more — and that is just in the comics. Who knows what more MCU Kang could have that is unique from his source material?

Marvel Comics

Regardless of the true level of power that Kang presents in the February movie, he will most definitely be a force to contend with in the MCU moving forward, eventually likely being a foe worthy of the combined forces of the Avengers in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters on Feb. 17.