First Look at MCU Kang's Superpowers Revealed (Photo)

Jonathan Majors, Kang
By Gillian Blum Posted:

The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer showcases the superpowers possessed by the MCU's Kang the Conqueror.

First introduced in the final episode of Loki's first season, Kang is a powerful foe connected to the flow of time, and therefore the Multiverse in the MCU.

The second trailer for the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise released on Monday, Jan. 9, and gave fans a glimpse at what powers to expect from this new foe.

Kang's True Power in Ant-Man 3

Marvel Studios showed the first full look at Kang the Conqueror's full powers in the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Kang is seen shooting blueish-white energy from his hands — with the color reflected in his eyes, on his face, and on the lining of the armor on his head and neck.

A screencap from the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer showing Kang the Conquerer in full-body armor, with only his face exposed, He is shooting a blue-ish white energy from his hands, with the color reflected in his eyes, on his face, and on the lining of the armor on his head and neck.
Marvel Studios

The energy appears to begin as circular discs of light, before shooting forward as more linear beams.

This shot can be seen at the 2:08 mark of the trailer below:

What Will Kang's Powers Actually Be?

Given the nature of the trailer and Kang's character — both as introduced in Loki and from Marvel Comics — it is plausible that these blasts have some sort of time-altering ability.

Notably, Janet Van Dyne says in the trailer that Kang "can re-write existence and shatter timelines."

Further, it's worth noting that the color of Kang's blasts is reminiscent of the color of the timeline as it broke in the Loki Season 1 finale — an event intrinsically linked to both Kang's character and the multiverse as a whole.

In Marvel comics, Kang does not actually have any superpowers to brag about. He uses technology from the future to grant him his abilities, notably a suit of armor with immense power.

A comic panel of Kang the Conqueror — a man with a blue face, glowing purple eyes, and a cunning grin — wearing a purple-and-green armor suit. He holds a massive gun-like weapon in his left hand and shoots a purple and white circular beam with various branches popping out in all directions out of his right hand. A speech bubble reads:
Marvel Comics

These abilities include concussive blasts, which this trailer shot might be showcasing. However, given the color connection to the timeline shown in Loki, it's possible that the blasts in the trailer are connected to the time-manipulation abilities the suit grants the villain in the comics.

Perhaps, like his comic counterpart, Kang can do more than just "re-write existence and shatter timelines." The suit gives Kang time powers, blasts, weapons, communication, and more — and that is just in the comics. Who knows what more MCU Kang could have that is unique from his source material?

A comic panel of Kang the Conqueror — a man with a blue face, glowing purple eyes, and a neutral expression — wearing a purple-and-green armor suit. He stands tall against a cosmic background with planet-like figures. From left to right, Avengers Iron Man, Captain America, Ant-Man, Thor, and the Wasp — all significantly smaller than Kang — stand in battle poses, ready to fight the villain.
Marvel Comics

Regardless of the true level of power that Kang presents in the February movie, he will most definitely be a force to contend with in the MCU moving forward, eventually likely being a foe worthy of the combined forces of the Avengers in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters on Feb. 17.

LATEST NEWS

Shazam 2 Director Reveals Exciting New Trailer Update
Cassie Lang Recast Explained: Why Marvel Swapped Ant-Man Actresses After Endgame
First Look at MCU's MODOK Released by Marvel (Photos)
Marvel Confirms Who Bill Murray Is Playing In Ant-Man 3

TRENDING

Marvel Delays THREE 2023 Disney+ Shows, Reveals New Report
Disney+'s Black Panther 2 Release Breaks a Frustrating MCU Streaming Record
James Cameron Sets Historic Box Office Milestone With Avatar 2 Success
Marvel Studios' Young Avengers Team Gets Promising Update
James Gunn's DC Takeover Changes Original Justice League 2 Plans