Ant-Man 3 Trailer Receives Disappointing Release Update From Marvel

One of the biggest upcoming releases on Marvel Studios' schedule, at least in the immediate future, is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Set to hit theaters next February, the movie will see Scott Lang and his family go toe-to-toe with the Multiverse Saga's big bad: Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

It's safe to say that Paul Rudd's hero, who has previously saved the universe, will find himself in over his head. Thankfully, his daughter will at least be joining the action and putting on her own superhero suit.

So when exactly can the world expect to see the first trailer for the project? Well, if word out of Marvel Studios' D23 presentation is any indication, it won't be coming anytime soon.

Don't Expect An Ant-Man Trailer Soon

Marvel

During Marvel Studios' presentation at D23, the company's President, Kevin Feige, shared a disappointing update regarding the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

As Feige is talking to Paul Rudd about the movie, he noted that "the trailer's not coming out [publicly] for a while," just before asking the actor if he wanted to "show something just for [D23]."

So, while D23 got to see a neat sizzle reel, sadly, it doesn't look like the wider world will get one anytime soon.

As for what those in attendance got to see, it included things such as the return of Randall Park's Jimmy Woo, some father and daughter bonding, the whole family being sent to the Quantum Realm, a brief glimpse of MODOK, and Bill Murray's mysterious character.

However, the biggest moment of them all was a clip of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man interacting with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Based on Majors' dialogue, it seems that the villain needs some help from the small hero:

“[I'm] Just a man, who’s lost a lot of time. Like you. But we can help each other with that. Someone stole something from me. And you’re the only one who can steal it back. So, do we have a deal?”

Just reading that, many are likely very jealous of those who got to see the footage. Hopefully, something official is released sooner than expected because it'll undoubtedly blow up the internet when it is.

On stage, Rudd also touted that the upcoming third film is "unlike anything you've seen [from the Ant-Man series of projects]," and, as he expertly puts it, "this thin is bananas:"

“Well, here’s what I will say, this is unlike anything you’ve seen certainly, from Ant-Man and the Wasp. The first couple movies are so near and dear to my heart, as they are to Evangeline [Lilly]’s. And I was so excited to get ready to start this thing. This thing is bananas and while it seems like a bit of an oxymoron that something so small, if we’re the small heroes, will do something that’s so huge, this is going to be unlike anything you see from us. And not to mention that guy (pointing to Majors)… he’s incredible and it throws this whole thing into such new territory.”

So When Is Quantumania's Trailer Releasing?

Given that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is releasing next February, in all honesty, it sure seems like it's getting close to the time for a proper trailer.

At the absolute latest, fans should expect to have at least the first teaser attached to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it releases on November 11. It would be extremely odd if it weren't, as that's only three months away from the release of Ant-Man's next outing—which would make it far overdue for a trailer.

Currently, Thor: Love and Thunder holds the record for the shortest time between the release of an MCU movie's first trailer and the actual film, sitting at 88 days. However, the distance between Wakanda Forever and Quantumania is 98 days, which would just narrowly keep the Paul Rudd-led movie from snatching away that record.

Black Panther, which had a release in the same month, actually had its first teaser debut in June the year before; while clearly an exception, it does show that it's certainly not too early for a public preview of Scott Lang's run-in with Kang the Conqueror.

Hopefully, Kevin Feige's comments end up looking like an exaggeration, and a trailer will be here before fans know it.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.