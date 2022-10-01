Ant-Man 3 Producer Hints at Trailer Release Date Window

The Marvel Studios train keeps on rolling at warp speed as the gap between projects has grown virtually non-existent as of late. She-Hulk is just wrapping up and fans are already turning attention to Werewolf by Night, Black Panther 2, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to round out 2022 and Phase 4.

But audiences won't be waiting long before Phase 5 gets things started in February 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, featuring the return of the whole shrinking family while also debuting Kang the Conqueror. The threequel marks the first step toward Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and anticipation is high.

Marvel Studios already debuted a look at the follow-up at San Diego Comic-Con and D23 as a trailer was privately shown to attendees. The top secret footage featured only a peek at what's to come but reactions proved strong - The Direct's Russ Milheim even placed Quantumania atop the ranking of D23 trailers.

Nonetheless, fans have grown impatient with footage descriptions and leaks, leaving them eagerly awaiting the official release of the first trailer. Well, an Ant-Man 3 producer has offered some clues as to when that will finally be.

During an interview with One Take News, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania producer Brian Gay addressed when the first trailer will release online. Marvel Studios previously debuted an exclusive peak at the threequel to attendees of San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo, revealing Jonathon Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Gay shared his excitement to share more from the Ant-Man and the Wasp follow-up, confirming the studio will have "more coming in the fall... ahead of the premiere early next year:

"You know, I’m very excited to share that project with you guys early next year. At the moment, one thing I enjoyed about this movie is we’ve always joked that Ant-Man movies go small but this one’s going to go big! We were able to show some things at D23 and we will have more coming in the fall and of course ahead of the premiere early next year but I will say it’s fun to have the whole family back and they’re gonna go quite a big adventure that I think it’s going to feel like a real departure from the previous films."

The fall season lands between September 23 and December 21, leaving Disney and Marvel Studios plenty of window to drop the first trailer for Quantumania in the next three months.

When Will Ant-Man 3's First Trailer Release Online?

Thor: Love and Thunder currently holds the MCU record for the shortest window between its first trailer and theatrical release at just 79 days. If Quantumania was to follow a similar approach with a late trailer release then fans could be waiting until late November, but that's rather unlikely after already showing trailers privately.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever followed a more traditional window as the debut trailer hit 111 days before release. With that, it seems most likely that Quantumania's first trailer will release in mid-to-late October. This holds far more merit as it would allow the trailer to play in theaters ahead of both Black Adam and Black Panther 2 just weeks apart.

Although there's a chance that Disney holds out until early December to debut Quantumania to the world. This may be unlikely as it would even surpass Love and Thunder's record-breaking trailer delay, but would allow it to freshly debut ahead of Avatar: Way of the Water, which ought to attract massive audiences over the holiday.

Whatever the case, fans don't have long to wait before they get their first peak at Quantumania and a better look at Kang the Conqueror. After all, Marvel Studios doesn't have many releases left to close out the year with only Werewolf by Night, Black Panther 2, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special remaining.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.