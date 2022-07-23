Ant-Man 3: First Look at Kathryn Newton's Superhero Revealed (Photo)

Marvel Studios is currently building towards debuting the next iteration of the Avengers, but that isn't the only team building in the MCU. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina appears to be assembling the Thunderbolts, Blade looks to be uniting the Midnight Sons, and Phase 4 has been introducing a curious amount of younger heroes, setting the stage for the Young Avengers.

The trend kickstarted with Billy and Tommy Maximoff (Wiccan and Speed) in WandaVision and continued with Eli Bradley (Patriot), Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), America Chavez, and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) being scattered throughout Phase 4. This trend is only expected to continue in the coming projects, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The highly-anticipated sequel will see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as Ant-Man and the Wasp, with Kathryn Newton replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang. The child of Scott Lang has often been a member of the Young Avengers in the past, having gone by both Stature and Stinger.

With Newton hitting the gym for her MCU debut, fans have been expecting to see Lang become a hero in her own right in Quantumania. Now, that transformation has become official with the reveal of her brand-new Pym-powered suit.

Marvel Reveals the Next Young Avenger

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park revealed the first poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania featuring Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, Jonathon Majors' Kang the Conqueror, and Kathryn Newton's Stature.

Marvel Studios

Newton will play Scott Lang's grown-up daughter Cassie in Quantumania, replacing Avengers: Endgame's Emma Fuhrmann. This poster highlights Lang wearing a purple-lit Ant-Man-esque outfit of her own as she takes on the mantle of Stature or Stinger, a member of the Young Avengers.

Marvel Studios

The color palette and design resemble the costume Cassie wears while operating as Stinger, her current superhero identity. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm whether Cassie will go by Stinger or Stature in the MCU, but the costume and her current comic identity point to the former.

Marvel Studios

When Will the Young Avengers Assemble?

Marvel Studios is getting gradually closer to having a full Young Avengers line-up complete in the MCU, the only thing left to do is introduce them to each other. There were previously rumors that Hailee Steinfeld was spotted on the set of Quantumania, leading to speculation Kate Bishop may appear.

Perhaps Bishop will appear to recruit Cassie Lang as the first member of the Young Avengers; the young Hawkeye does appear the most likely to lead the team based on the current candidates. Although who knows what will lead to each member of the team crossing paths, maybe they need an older Avenger to bring them together.

Unfortunately, the actual assembling of the Young Avengers may still be a few years away. Eli Bradley has yet to become Patriot, and Wiccan and Speed don't currently exist in the MCU. Marvel Studios has also yet to announce a Young Avengers project officially, so who knows when definitive news may come.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.