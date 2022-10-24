First Footage of Recast Cassie Lang Released by Marvel

Cassie Lang has always been an instrumental part of the Ant-Man films. Scott Lang's daughter is the emotional core of his stories. However, everything changed when The Blip happened.

Over those five years that Scott missed, Cassie grew up—into actress Emma Fuhrmann. Many might point to her scene in Avengers: Endgame as one of the more emotional parts of the movie.

However, back in 2020, Marvel surprised both fans and the actress herself when they formally recast the part. Now, Kathryn Newton will be bringing the character to life in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

With the debut of the upcoming threequel's new trailer, fans have their first official look at Newton in action as the young, soon-to-be hero.

Cassie Lang's New Actress Debuts

Marvel Studios released a brand-new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, and in it, fans can see their first official glimpse of Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.

The original actress behind the role, Emma Fuhrmann, was recast a year after Avengers: Endgame for unknown reasons.

Marvel Studios

In the new footage, Newton can be seen explaining to her family how she built a satellite for deep space but for the Quantum Realm instead. It doesn't take long for Janet van Dyne to panic, but the room doesn't have much time to take in her warning as they are sucked back into a portal.

Marvel Studios

Cassie can then be seen taking in the awe-inspiring sight of the Quantum Realm as a bunch of people start to circle her and Scott:

Marvel Studios

Not that long after, the two of them are sprinting away from some unseen danger:

Marvel Studios

Finally, the trailer offers the money shot of the entire Ant-Man family in their new suits:

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen below:

A New MCU Superhero Joins the Fight

Fans will know that Cassie Lang goes on to become a superhero herself. Either referred to as Stature or Stinger, she follows in her father's steps to become another size-changing hero.

In the comics, she even becomes a member of the Young Avengers. Could a future like that be in store for the MCU's Cassie?

First, she'll have to deal with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, a villain first introduced in Loki's first season. This time, however, it's one of his more formidable Variants.

Usually, superheroes get a starter villain out of the gate, but not Cassie—she gets the big leagues. Maybe she'll even end up playing an instrumental part in defeating the time-traveling conqueror.

Though she can be seen as a prisoner of Kang in the D23 footage, so it'll be an undoubtedly bumpy road for her.

As for Kathryn Newton's debut, the actress looks like she'll be great in the role. It's a shame Fuhrmann was recast in the first place, as there will forever be that disconnect now, but fans will just have to trust in Marvel Studios' decision.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.