Here’s Who Bill Murray Is Playing In Ant-Man 3

With Phase 4 of the MCU now coming to an end, the time has come to look forward to the start of Phase 5 as the Multiverse Saga moves to bigger things. And that starts off with the MCU's smallest hero, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania makes its way into theaters in February.

Marvel Studios just gave fans the first look into this wild adventure with the first Ant-Man 3 trailer, providing a look at Rudd's return to the MCU as the franchise gets its most intense story to date. And on top of the team's interactions with the biggest villain in the Multiverse Saga, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, the trailer provided a look at a couple of other key players in this adventure as Phase 5 begins.

One of those was comedy legend Bill Murray, who was rumored and eventually confirmed for a role in the film that's said to be a one-time appearance in his first superhero project.

Now, the first Ant-Man 3 trailer gave fans their first look at Murray as he adds another major franchise to his legendary resume.

Bill Murray Makes MCU Debut

In the first official trailer for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, footage showed the first look at Bill Murray in his MCU debut. The Ghostbusters star is rumored to play a little-used character from the comics named Krylar.

Murray is only seen for a split second in the trailer, wearing a fancy blue suit with gold accents on the shoulder and collar.

Marvel Studios

Krylar only made an appearance in one issue of The Incredible Hulk from 1962, quickly meeting his demise in that story. In that issue, the Hulk shrinks through the Micro-Verse before meeting Krylar, who has made a machine that can generate a physical form of anybody's worst fears.

The character also played a small role in Agents of SHIELD Season 5 as a co-leader of the Confederacy before a superpowered Glenn Talbot took him out.

The Direct

The full trailer can be seen below:

How Will Bill Murray Shine in the MCU?

The MCU is known for its ability to bring the biggest of Hollywood stars into its movies, with Ant-Man 3 already featuring Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfieffer from one or both of the first two movies. Now, that star power is amplified even further with Bill Murray's involvement, adding another wild character to the plot as the Quantum Realm is explored in full for the first time.

Considering Krylar's ties to the Micro-Verse during his one comic appearance, it's clear that he'll have key ties to the Quantum Realm in this universe.

He'll also have a connection with Janet following the 30 years she spent trapped there, with the trailer from the D23 Fan Expo indicating that Krylar thought Janet was dead. This could lend to Murray's character having ties with Kang at some point in the story, as he revealed that he'll be playing a villain in the movie. However, it's still unclear how heavily he'll be involved with the plot.

Regardless of how big Murray's role is, his inclusion will only add to the anticipation for Ant-Man 3's release as the Quantum Realm and the Multiverse expand even further. Seeing him interact with MCU icons like Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas should be a joy for fans to witness, and with him serving as a potential stepping stone to more Kang stories, he'll be a key player to keep an eye on.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will debut in theaters on February 17, 2023.