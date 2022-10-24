First Look at Kang the Conqueror In Live-Action (Photos)

Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has yet to debut in theaters, marketing has already begun for Marvel Studios' 2023 slate beginning with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

But Ant-Man 3 isn't just launching Phase 5 of the MCU, it's also introducing audiences to the Multiverse Saga's big bad - Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Kang's role in the threequel has been anything but a secret; and now, fans can finally see Majors' Kang in live-action in Ant-Man 3's first official trailer.

Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror Revealed

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed the first look at Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in action.

In the first shot featuring Kang, his face isn't shown, but viewers can see a glimpse of his green and purple armor as he places a mysterious orb into a machine.

Marvel Studios

This item may have something to do with why Kang wants Scott Lang.

While not included in this latest trailer, Ant-Man 3's D23 trailer showed Kang demanding Scott's help in getting back something "somebody stole" from him in exchange for Scott's daughter, Cassie.

Then, the trailer reveals a full shot of the villain wearing his signature helmet from the comics with blue energy radiating from his hands.

Marvel Studios

In the comics, Kang's abilities stemmed from his intelligence and access to advanced technology.

Just how faithful Marvel Studios' version of the villain to that of the comics remains to be seen.

However, in addition to being able to wield energy, the D23 trailer showcased his telekinesis while recent interviews have claimed that Majors' Kang is "the warrior version of Kang" who has "developed every type of combat skill."

Finally, the footage finally shows him in a close-up, talking to Scott Lang, saying, "So what's it gonna be, Ant-Man?"

Marvel Studios

While this trailer offers the first official look at Kang in live-action, it's not the first time audiences have seen Jonathon Majors in the MCU.

Majors first appeared in the Loki Season 1 finale as He Who Remains, warning Loki and Sylvie that his own death would release his dangerous variants.

While Quantumania will showcase just why He Who Remains was so concerned about his Kang Variant, this first-look footage has already revealed a few differences between the two individuals.

The Direct

For instance, Majors' Kang seems to be much more stoic and controlled than He Who Remains.

And, apart from their differing costumes, Kang has no facial hair and sports the same signature lines down his face as his character in the comics.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantuamania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!