First Look at Kang the Conqueror Official MCU Merch Revealed (Photo)

New photos have revealed the MCU's first official merchandise of Kang the Conqueror for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief may have been the title star of Loki on Disney+; but by the conclusion of Season 1, all anyone could talk about was Kang the Conqueror.

Following his role as He Who Remains in Loki, Jonathan Majors is set to debut his Kang in Marvel Studios' kick-off film for Phase 5, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

But Kang is anything but a one or even a two-time villain.

Following Ant-Man 3, he's expected to dictate the trajectory of the MCU moving forward, climaxing in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

For now, the villain's big-screen premiere is still months away; but in the meantime, fans can catch a glimpse at his first official piece of MCU merchandise ahead of 2023.

Ant-Man 3 Kang the Conqueror Merch Revealed

Marvel

Photos of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Funkos have been shared online, including a Pop! for Kang the Conqueror.

However, this Funko only shows one of Kang the Conqueror's looks from Quantumania.

In the first released trailer for Ant-Man 3, Kang's first look is closer to that of the comics. Not only is he wearing his signature helmet but he also appears to be radiating blue energy.

The second time he's shown, and as he appears in this Pop!, Kang has a more human appearance. The only reference to his design from print is the villain's two signature lines running down his face.

The second photo not only shows a mock-up of Kang's Pop! figure but also a look at Funkos for both Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Both title characters have received updated suits for the threequel, but the Wasp's is particularly noticeable for its new bright yellow color.

Not So Blue Kang the Conqueror for Ant-Man 3?

The Kang Funko Pop! isn't the first early look at Ant-Man 3 merch that has been shared online in recent days.

A MODOK Funko was recently revealed; and since he wasn't included in the first trailer, but was present in footage shown at D23, the character and Marvel Studios' plans for him have piqued fan theories and curiosity.

In regard to Kang and his Funko, again, it's interesting that his first Pop! figure shows him without his helmet and that blue hue.

Could it be that this version is how he's shown the most in Ant-Man 3?

It's definitely a possibility since having Kang be blue for most of the film would likely detract from Majors and his performance. Also, his Funko look does match how he appears in his exchange with Ant-Man shown in the trailer.

Marvel fans are sure to see and learn more about Kang and Quantumania's cast as additional merchandise is released ahead of the film's debut.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theatres on February 17, 2023.