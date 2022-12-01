Ant-Man 3's Secret 2nd Villain Gets Revealed In New Merch (Photos)

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on its way to becoming the next big release in the MCU, Marvel Studios shared a new look at its leading heroes and villains.

As Marvel Studios nears the end of its run for 2022, the team behind the MCU is now in preparation for the start of Phase 5 in early 2023 with Ant-Man 3. On top of this threequel introducing fans to the prime version of the Multiverse Saga's biggest villain, Kang the Conqueror, another fan-favorite antagonist will make his MCU debut in this movie alongside him - MODOK.

Reports and leaked images teased a new look for MODOK in the MCU, giving the AI a much more mechanical look than what's been depicted in the comics over the years. But as the Ant-Man 3 promotional tour kicked off in late October 2022, MODOK remained almost completely off the radar with no footage from the movie showing the villain in action.

Now, thanks to a new round of merchandise that's been made available for pre-orders, fans have their best idea yet of what to expect from the look of this new Ant-Man antagonist.

New Funkos Show Ant-Man 3 Characters

Funko released promo images for a new set of Pops! centered on the core heroes and villains from Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. These Pops! depict Ant-Man, the Wasp, MODOK, and Kang the Conqueror.

Fans get their first look at the MCU's take on MODOK, who hasn't been revealed in any public footage yet. This take on the villain looks robotic in nature with glowing red eyes, a toothy snarl, and a pink gem in his head as he sits on a gold throne of sorts.

Paul Rudd's Ant-Man stands ready for battle with his hand ready to shrink or expand his suit, which shows off a new pattern in its red-and-black color scheme.

Evangeline Lilly's Wasp is shown off in her new suit as she flies into the action, with the bright yellow color on her mask and torso featured prominently.

The Wasp also has a Chase variant Pop! that comes alongside the main figurine, which removes Hope Van Dyne's helmet and shows off her new shorter hairdo.

Jonathan Majors stands tall as Kang the Conqueror in his new Ant-Man 3 Pop!, showing his scarred face and iconic purple suit as he looms over the Multiverse.

When Will MODOK Be Revealed for Ant-Man 3?

Based on his look alone, MODOK is sure to be a terrifying new adversary for Team Ant-Man as the quintet of heroes is sucked into the Quantum Realm together. The faceplate certainly makes him look as menacing as any version of MODOK from the comics or other past media, although there are plenty of secrets still left to be revealed even with this new Funko showing him off in full form.

Concept artist Anthony Francisco discussed MODOK's new look in late October after the first Ant-Man 3 trailer debuted, calling the villain "one of the best experiences" that he's ever had working on a character for the MCU. He appears as excited as anybody to show what the villain will look like when he debuts in the MCU, which will only add to the level of hype that's already building for Ant-Man 3.

With just over two months remaining until Ant-Man 3 arrives, there's a chance that Marvel will show the first full look at MODOK when the movie's second trailer arrives sometime in the next few weeks. But should the villain remain hidden in the shadows until next year, he'll be a big reason for fans to flock to the theaters as Phase 5 of the MCU truly gets underway.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will debut in theaters on February 17, 2023.