New Ant-Man 3 Post-Credits Photos Reveal Creepy Jonathan Majors Design

New concept art from the MCU's first film of 2023, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, highlighted Kang the Conqueror's appearance in the threequel's post-credits scene.

Jonathan Majors' Kang showed just how far his reach is across the Multiverse in Ant-Man 3's mid-credits scene, which brought the Council of Kangs straight from the pages of Marvel Comics into the MCU.

This brought a vast number of new Kang Variants to the forefront after the "warrior" Variant that took the spotlight in early 2023, which already came through as a much different character than He Who Remains when he debuted in 2021's Loki.

Kang Shown in Ant-Man 3 Concept Art

Concept artist Colin Shulver highlighted new concept art images featuring the lizard Variant of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, who showed up as part of the Council of Kangs in the mid-credits scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Featuring lizard-like slits for his nostrils similar to Voldemort from the Harry Potter movies, this take on Kang turned out quite terrifying with his blue, scaly skin and his reptile-style eyes.

This take on Kang even boasts the same scars across his eyes as the more human versions of the character, although they glow a bright yellow color on the lizard Variant's blue skin.

Shulver also showed off designs for this Variant from earlier in the development process, complete with ridging across the top of his skull that was covered in the movie by the character's purple helmet and neon blue mask.

Will Jonathan Majors Return as Kang the Conqueror?

Marvel Studios currently has some difficult decisions to make on the Kang front with Jonathan Majors' ongoing legal battles over a domestic assault charge.

The studio reportedly has discussed recasting the role internally if things take a turn for the worst with Majors, especially with the villain expected to be the ultimate big bad in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

For now, Majors is confirmed to be part of the cast of Loki Season 2 when the series debuts later this year, tying directly into his other post-credits moment that introduced the MCU fandom to Victor Timely.

But considering how much Kang-inclusive content is set to drive the MCU story forward for the next few years, all eyes will be on Majors before a decision is eventually made on his place in the Marvel Studios saga.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+.