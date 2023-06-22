Loki Season 2 Announces Its 13 Main Actors

Marvel Studios confirmed more than a dozen actors that will take the spotlight in Season 2 of the Loki series on Disney+.

Loki will officially become the MCU's first Disney+ series (animated or live-action) to continue into a second season when the God of Mischief finally returns to the small screen near the end of 2023.

The show's leading actor already teased that the entire cast of Season 1 will be back for Season 2, setting a great deal of continuity into stone while the Multiverse and the Time Variance Authority (TVA) fall into complete chaos.

And with this series also looking to change up the MCU's release strategy on Disney+ with a move to Fridays, fans will be anxious to find out what this new round of Multiversal mayhem will deliver to the Marvel Studios narrative.

Loki Season 2 Cast Members Confirmed

With that being said, it's time to look at the 13 main cast members that are confirmed to play a role in Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+.

These actors were confirmed via an official new press release and are expected to have the most screentime throughout the season...

1.) Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Tom Hiddleston

Continuing to play the leading role in his first solo MCU project, Tom Hiddleston will bring the God of Mischief back for his first full appearance in the MCU's Phase 5. He was last seen during the post-credits scene from February's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in the audience for a presentation about time, which ties directly into this new season.

This season, Loki will be a full-fledged member of the TVA as he looks to fix the Multiverse and keep things from going into chaos following the Sacred Timeline's destruction at the end of Season 1.

2.) Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie)

Sophia Di Martino

Playing a co-starring role in nearly every episode of Season 1 was Sophia Di Martino as the Loki Variant, Sylvie, who's set to return in full force for Season 2. She was last seen killing He Who Remains and staying at the Citadel at the End of Time while the timeline fell apart, although she's expected to jump back into the action quickly upon her return.

Di Martino teased that Sylvie will "fundamentally still be the same character" in Season 2, likely being one of Loki's only anchors to the timeline he remembers from Season 1.

3.) Jonathan Majors (Victor Timely/Kang the Conqueror)

Jonathan Majors

Returning for Season 2 after a guest starring role in the Season 1 finale will be Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang the Conqueror, with fans ready to see the Victor Timely Variant this time around. This character was first teased in the post-credits scene from Ant-Man 3, and he's reportedly set to be a key antagonist in this new season for Loki and the TVA.

Majors is currently clouded in controversy due to his ongoing court case for domestic abuse, leaving his place in the MCU's future uncertain after this series.

4.) Ke Huy Quan (Ouroboros)

Ke Huy Quan

Following his Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in the 2022 hit movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan will take his star power to Marvel Studios for a debut in the MCU. Best known for his role in that hit movie along with his history as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Quan has fans giddy to see what he can do under the Marvel brand.

Quan will reportedly play a character named Ouroboros, who's said to be in charge of all technology issued and developed at the TVA, and the potential for his character to shine is sky-high.

5.) Owen Wilson (Mobius)

Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson will be back with the MCU as Mobius for a second round of action, reprising his role as one of the top field agents at the TVA for Season 2. He was last seen trying to figure out who Loki was after the Sacred Timeline's destruction at the end of Season 1, but he also stood in the audience next to the God of Mischief in Ant-Man 3 asking how Victor Timely was "this terrifying figure."

While it's still unclear if this is the same Mobius from Season 1, he'll be right by Loki's side as they uncover all of Kang's secrets behind the TVA this time around.

6.) Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Judge Renslayer)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Judge Ravonna Renslayer returns to the fold behind Gugu Mbatha-Raw's performance for Season 2, with the character having last been seen exiting through a portal to an undisclosed location at the end of last season. And with the actress teasing that "no time has passed" between the two seasons, curiosity about her journey will be high upon her return.

In the early trailer released for the series at the D23 Fan Expo, she appears to be locked in a holding cell looking worse off for wear, teasing that she may go through some kind of hell thanks to Kang's newly-imposed rule.

7.) Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15)

Wunmi Mosaku

While it's unclear if this series will bring back the same Variant of Hunter B-15 as Season 1, Wunmi Mosaku will suit up once again as the TVA's Minutemen leader for the next six episodes. She was last seen alongside Mobius and Loki as they worked through the Kang mayhem to figure out their next move in Episode 6.

Early trailer footage showed the character donning a bright orange fancy outfit with gold jewelry all over her, teasing that she may dive into some undercover work as she looks to regain a sense of control over her situation

8.) Eugene Cordero (Casey)

Eugene Cordero

Only appearing in half of Season 1's six episodes, Eugene Cordero made an impression on fans as TVA worker Casey, especially once he revealed his desk to be full of Infinity Stones.

Cordero was bumped up to a series regular for Season 2, and while his story is still being kept under wraps, he'll be in for plenty more comedic moments as he gets more screen time than he did two years ago.

Rafael Casal

Following his impressive work on the Blindspotting TV series, Rafael Casal was confirmed to join the MCU with a role in Loki's Season 2, although that role is still being hidden from the public.

Set photos showed him performing in the U.K. wearing what appears to be an outfit worn by TVA prisoners, possibly teasing his proclivity for crime across the timeline. However, there's no telling what he'll do to get on the TVA's radar.

10.) Tara Strong (Miss Minutes)

Tara Strong

Toeing the line between good and evil, master voice actress Tara Strong planted her flag in the MCU by providing the voice for the TVA's unsettling mascot, Miss Minutes. By the end of Season 1, the story revealed that she was under Kang's watch the entire time, guiding Loki and Sylvie through the Citadel at the End of Time and working with Judge Renslayer before the TVA fell.

While plot details are mostly being kept a secret for Season 2, she's confirmed to play an even bigger role when the show returns as fans see a new take on the organization that oversees all of time and space.

11.) Kate Dickie

Kate Dickie

Along with Jonathan Majors' Kang Variants, Marvel Studios will also introduce Kate Dickie to the MCU in a villainous role during Loki's second season on Disney+ after boasting credits on other major properties like Game of Thrones.

For the time being, Dickie's role is being kept under wraps, although there are countless options for characters that she could play who would pose a serious threat to the fabric of the Multiverse.

12.) Liz Carr

Liz Carr

Only boasting a few credits on her resume thus far, including an appearance on The Witcher for Netflix, Liz Carr will take her talents to the MCU for a thus undisclosed role in Season 2 of Loki.

13.) Neil Ellice

Neil Ellice

After only playing a minor role as Hunter D-90 in Loki Season 1, Neil Ellice will look to make more of an impact on the MCU with his return to the TVA in Season 2.

Ellice appeared in four of Loki's first six episodes alongside the TVA's Minutemen, and with the organization going through plenty of major changes, he'll look to adapt and grow as a character while the Minutemen attempt to correct and protect the timeline.

Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki will debut on Disney+ on October 6.