Loki Season 2: First Look at Ke Huy Quan's Character Revealed by Merch (Photos)

A first look at Ke Huy Quan's Loki Season 2 character was shown in new merchandise.

Back at D23 2022, it was officially revealed that The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan would be joining the Multiversal MCU series for its upcoming Season 2.

Quan's character has been described as the "Q of the TVA and in charge of all the tech" at the agency in charge of hopping across time. Yet no official looks at the character have been unveiled.

Footage for the series has been made public; however, Quan's TVA employee has not been anywhere to be seen.

A Look at Ke Huy Quan in Loki Season 2

Marvel Studios

New merchandise for Disney+'s Loki Season 2 (via Covered Geekly) featured the first glimpse at Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan's MCU debut.

Quan can be seen alongside his co-stars from the hit Disney+ series on a piece of promotional art for the nefarious Multiversal agency, the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Marvel Studios

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star looks to be sporting a jumpsuit of some kind akin to that of a mechanic.

Marvel Studios

Quan's character is also featured in another piece of promotional art, this one harkening back to the brutalist propaganda paintings of communist-era Russia.

Ke Huy Quan's Mysterious Loki Role

Teases of Ke Huy Quan's MCU character have been made, but still, much mystery remains around the actor's Marvel Studios debut.

However, these promotional images do help paint a bit of a clearer picture for fans eager to see the actor on screen in the super-powered universe.

With the previous "Q of the TVA" comment from insider Daniel Richtman and the train engineer-like outfit Quan's character seems to be wearing in these promotional images, one can start to piece together just what he will be doing in Season 2 of Loki.

His character could very well be a reformed member of the TVA tech department, joining Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief on his journey across the Multiverse.

Seeing as Loki Season 2 is set to be a search for Variants of the villainous Kang "to map out and see the extent of their control across time," Quan's MCU character could serve as a valuable addition to Loki's time-hopping team, providing all sorts of valuable tech for the group to use.

If the rumored September release date for Loki sticks, surely, fans will get an official glimpse of Key Huy Quan's MCU character in action so enough.

Loki Season 2 is supposedly set to stream on Disney+ this September.