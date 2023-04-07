Loki Season 2 Gets Release Date Update (Rumor)

Loki Season 2
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

A new rumor claimed that Marvel Studios will release Loki Season 2 on Disney+ much later than expected this year. 

As delays for the MCU's Phase 5 become imminent, concerns surrounding Loki Season 2's release date have started to emerge. 

Initially announced with a broader "Summer 2022" release window, Marvel Studios eventually changed Season 2's release window to "Coming Soon."

When Will Loki Season 2 Be Released?

Loki poster
Marvel

Entertainment scooper KC Walsh of Geeks Worldwide shared that Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ this September. 

This new claim is in line with Loki star Owen Wilson's earlier comments about Season 2's premiere coming at the "end of the summer or September."

Walsh also shared that, according to his source, the Echo series s eyeing a November premiere to make it the next Marvel series out of the gate after Loki. This same source also claimed that Ironheart's release has been pushed back to 2024.

Loki Season 2’s September Premiere Might Be Final

The hype for Loki Season 2 is high after Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania showed fans a preview of what to expect as Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief explores how to defeat Kang's Variants. 

Given that Ant-Man 3 already teased what to expect in Season 2 ahead of a new trailer, releasing it this year would be fitting to avoid the wait. 

Moreover, a September premiere also makes sense, especially after Disney+ already confirmed that Secret Invasion will release first later this June. 

Secret Invasion begins on June 21 and ought to wrap up its six-episode run on July 26, allowing Ahsoka to take the Disney+ reins as soon as early August, potentially to be followed by Loki at the tail end of September. 

Whatever the case, it is a promising sign that Loki Season 2 has a release window since it signals that a delay might not be imminent anymore.

Loki Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.

LATEST NEWS

Peacemaker Season 2 Gets Release Date Update from Showrunner
Watch Shazam 2 Online: First 10 Minutes Released for Free
Star Wars Releases Official New Timeline for 9 Major Movie & Show Eras
Henry Cavill's Superman Replacement: New Update Points to Actor Casting Range

TRENDING

Deadpool 3: Marvel Makes Historic Director Decision for Sequel
DC Studios' Reboot Just Got Its First New Actor (Confirmed)
The Flash TV Finale Will Be Missing 1 Major Hero
First Look at Live-Action Thrawn Officially Released
Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four Movie Villain Might've Just Been Revealed (Report)