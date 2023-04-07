Loki Season 2 Gets Release Date Update (Rumor)

A new rumor claimed that Marvel Studios will release Loki Season 2 on Disney+ much later than expected this year.

As delays for the MCU's Phase 5 become imminent, concerns surrounding Loki Season 2's release date have started to emerge.

Initially announced with a broader "Summer 2022" release window, Marvel Studios eventually changed Season 2's release window to "Coming Soon."

When Will Loki Season 2 Be Released?

Marvel

Entertainment scooper KC Walsh of Geeks Worldwide shared that Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ this September.

This new claim is in line with Loki star Owen Wilson's earlier comments about Season 2's premiere coming at the "end of the summer or September."

Walsh also shared that, according to his source, the Echo series s eyeing a November premiere to make it the next Marvel series out of the gate after Loki. This same source also claimed that Ironheart's release has been pushed back to 2024.

Loki Season 2’s September Premiere Might Be Final

The hype for Loki Season 2 is high after Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania showed fans a preview of what to expect as Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief explores how to defeat Kang's Variants.

Given that Ant-Man 3 already teased what to expect in Season 2 ahead of a new trailer, releasing it this year would be fitting to avoid the wait.

Moreover, a September premiere also makes sense, especially after Disney+ already confirmed that Secret Invasion will release first later this June.

Secret Invasion begins on June 21 and ought to wrap up its six-episode run on July 26, allowing Ahsoka to take the Disney+ reins as soon as early August, potentially to be followed by Loki at the tail end of September.

Whatever the case, it is a promising sign that Loki Season 2 has a release window since it signals that a delay might not be imminent anymore.

Loki Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.