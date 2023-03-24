Loki Season 2 Gets New Release Date Window from Owen Wilson

It is unknown when exactly Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+, but Owen Wilson recently provided a release window for the MCU series.

Disney+ recently removed the release windows of MCU's Phase 5 shows, signaling a wave of delays for a number of shows, including Loki Season 2.

While Marvel Studios has yet to update Loki's release date, speculations have begun on when the show will hit Disney+.

Marvel

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Loki star Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius in the series, shared a brief release update about Season 2.

When talking about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits where he, alongside Loki and Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely, showed up, Wilson said that he thinks that the series will premiere on Disney+ at the "end of the summer or September:"

“I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from 'Loki' season two. And I think that’s coming out end of the summer or September.”

Initially, the Tom Hiddleston-led show was supposed to premiere during the summer of this year, but that plan was scrapped when the streaming service changed its release window to "Coming Soon."

Wilson's comment lines up with Bespin Bulletin's earlier report that Loki Season 2 is eyeing a release "much later in the Summer," meaning that it could release in August or September.

Will Marvel Delay Loki Season 2 Again?

Although Marvel already scolded Owen Wilson multiple times due to accidentally sharing spoilers, the studio could give the actor a pass this time since many are confused about when exactly Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+.

A September release for Loki Season 2 is quite fitting if Marvel Studios would release Secret Invasion first this year. It was previously rumored that the Samuel L. Jackson-led series will premiere on Disney+ in either May or June.

If true, then a late summer release window would give more breathing room between the two shows.

At this point, it remains to be seen if Marvel Studios will further delay Loki Season 2's release. Considering the behind-the-scenes drama under the Marvel banner and delays across the board, there is reason to be concerned about a potential delay.

However, given that Owen Wilson appears to be informed of Loki Season 2's release window, it's safe to assume that the upcoming Disney+ show will not experience any form of a delay from its late summer release window.

For now, fans can catch up on Loki Season 1 on Disney+.