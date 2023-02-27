Loki Season 2 Gets Release Date Update (Report)

According to a new report, Loki Season 2's release date just seemingly became a little clearer.

Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief is set for another round of MCU fun on Disney+ sometime before the end of the year, but the exact release timing has continued to remain a mystery.

The series was expected to drop sometime this summer; however, with the recently reported "massive correction" coming from Marvel Studios in regard to its content, a number of streaming series' release windows remain in flux.

Despite all this Marvel has slowly started to spring the Loki marketing machine to life with promotional material for the series beginning to trickle out.

Loki Season 2's Reported Premiere Timing

Marvel

New info has suggested Loki Season 2 is eyeing a late Summer release date, as opposed to the nebulous Summer 2023 slot Marvel Studios gave the series back at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Bespin Bulletin was the first to report on the info that the sequel season is eyeing a release "much later in the Summer," which now puts Loki's expected premiere date in August or September. This update remains unconfirmed by Disney and Marvel Studios

The outlet also revealed they had heard Star Wars series Ahsoka would premiere after both Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion and Loki Season 2 as well.

That makes a Fall 2023 release for the Star Wars title very likely, with a first trailer for Ahsoka coming at Star Wars Celebration this April.

When Will Loki Season 2 Release?

This release news is of course not an exact release date, it does narrow the scope of when Loki could release just a tad.

With this info, one has to open up their calendar and look into their crystal ball for a new supposed release date.

Loki Season 2 will run six episodes long, and Disney seemingly has Ahsoka in the chamber for later in the year (and potentially another Star Wars project in Skeleton Crew). So, it feels as though they would want to get Tom Hiddleston's streaming effort out earlier rather than later.

Looking at past precedent, Loki could fit perfectly into that third week of August spot that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law occupied last year.

If the series were to start its six-week run on Wednesday, August 16, it would round things out by September 20, meaning there would be plenty of time for Disney's Star Wars series to fill out the rest of the year.

Right now there is no official release date for Loki Season 2, but it is expected to release on Disney+ sometime this summer.