When Loki Season 2 Starts Streaming on Disney+: Exact DATE Prediction

Tom Hiddleston's return in Loki Season 2 will likely hit Disney+ during the Summer of 2023, but what date exactly?

Loki is the first and only Marvel Studios Disney+ series so far to be renewed for the second season. Of course, that isn't because it was the only show successful enough to warrant a second season, Marvel just plays by its own rules.

Hiddleston will return once again as the God of Mischief, joined by Owen Wilson as TVA agent Mobius and Sophia Di Martino as Loki variant Sylvie.

The first season was highly regarded and widely popular amongst other Disney+ shows. Anticipation is high for the second season, especially considering Jonathan Majors' villainous Kang may continue to wreak havoc in the second season.

When Will Loki Season 2 Release on Disney+?

Marvel

The only official window for when Loki 2 Episode 1 will premiere is Summer 2023. However, Disney's desire to consistently release both Marvel and Star Wars series onto the streamer sets up a roadmap for when the upcoming series could release.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to premiere on March 1 and conclude on April 19. In all likelihood, Secret Invasion, Marvel's first "event series", will begin sometime in May.

A realistic premiere date for Secret Invasion is May 10, if that rings true then the series will likely end on June 14.

However, another Disney series could possibly stream before Loki. Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka is also set to release this year on the streamer.

Despite Ahsoka being the next big Star Wars show, several recent clues indicate that Loki is indeed closer than Ahsoka.

The Disney+ commercial titled "Streaming in 2023" featured much more footage from Loki, compared to just one singular shot of Ahsoka.

Another huge indication that Loki Season 2 will be the first to release is that filming reportedly wrapped in October 2022. Ahsoka's filming had a similar timeline, but confirmation of when it ended was vaguer.

Sabine Wren actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo appeared to indicate that she finished filming in mid-October.

Giving audiences a short break after Secret Invasion and the continuation of Phase 5, then Wednesday, July 12 is the best guess for when Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+.

In theory, if Ahsoka does indeed release before Hiddleston's Disney+ return, August 30 could be a possible release date for Season 2 after the Star Wars series concludes.

Navigating a Busy 2023 On Disney+

Seven separate Marvel live-action and animated series are slated to release in 2023 on Disney+. Joining Loki Season 2, are What If...? Season 2, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, X-Men '97, Echo, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Projects like Ironheart and What If...? are safe bets to actually release this year, while Echo and Coven of Chaos may fall victim to further delay.

Connecting the Marvel streaming slate with Star Wars and everything else Disney plans to release and the calendar becomes incredibly crowded. Of course, different demographics are targeted and the House of Mouse will likely try and spread out its Marvel and Star Wars offerings after lackluster results when previous series have overlapped.

The continually expanding MCU opens up many more storylines but also presents several challenges when deciding release dates. Disney hasn't seemed to figure out the perfect formula for Disney+ releases, but a new year will likely see the company learn from its mistakes and pave the way for a brighter streaming future.

This summer Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+.