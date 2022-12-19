Disney Reveals First Look at Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Show (Video)

Ahsoka will continue to expand the story of Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi, and the first brief look from the upcoming Disney+ series offered a glimpse of what to expect.

Lucasfilm surprised everyone when Dawson's Ahsoka showed up as a guest star in The Mandalorian Season 2, helping Din Djarin discover more about Baby Yoda's origin as a Jedi and his real name, Grogu. Since then, fans' attention shifted to Ahsoka's own solo series.

Joining Dawson in her Star Wars series is a stellar ensemble, with the likes of Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren) and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Although exact plot details are still shrouded in secrecy, Dawson teased that the series will showcase how Ahsoka "evolve[s] and mature[s]" throughout her journey.

As 2022 comes to an end, the hype for Ahsoka is higher than ever, which was proven in a new teaser.

First Look at Disney+’s Ahsoka

Disney+ officially released a new “Streaming in 2023” trailer to promote its upcoming releases next year, and among them is Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka show.

The Jedi-led project was only briefly featured in the footage, with one short clip showing Dawson’s Ahsoka removing her hood.

Star Wars

Disney has yet to confirm when Ahsoka will debut on the service, although most fans are expecting it to debut in late Summer of 2023.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Which Star Wars Cameos to Expect in Ahsoka?

This brief look at Ahsoka suggests that Lucasfilm is not ready to show more footage from the upcoming Star Wars series. This could mean that post-production is not finished, or this has been done intentionally to hide spoiler-heavy plot points and cameos.

The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett were filled with exciting cameos; the same could happen for Ahsoka.

The show's Star Wars Celebration trailer revealed that major Star Wars Rebels characters like Hera Syndulla and Chopper (a droid) would appear, and more surprise appearances could be in the cards.

The likely candidates for cameos are Captain Rex, Luke Skywalker, and even the runaway pair of Din Djarin and Grogu. A past rumor also revealed that Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader could appear.

Ahsoka is expected to be a pivotal part of the heavily teased crossover event for The Mandalorian and its spin-offs. Hopefully, it will all make sense soon.

Ahsoka is set to be released sometime in Summer 2023 on Disney+.