Ahsoka Disney+ Show: Every Character Confirmed to Appear (Full Cast So Far)

With Ahsoka heading to Disney+ at some point this year, why not explore who is and isn’t going to be a part of the highly anticipated Star Wars series?

When it comes to the leading character, she was introduced to fans in the animated 2008 feature, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She went on to be an integral part of the proceeding series, Star Wars: Rebels, and the recent Tales of the Jedi.

Her live-action debut didn’t happen until 2020, with The Mandalorian’s “Chapter 13: The Jedi”. Now, she’s set to lead her own Disney+ show.

So, just who’s coming along for the ride?

Ahsoka Tano - Rosario Dawson

Yes, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano will, in fact, make an appearance in her own show.

While that might not be news, it’s still worth mentioning again how this will be the first big project the character has to her name. Needless to say, it’s long overdue.

What many fans might not know about the character is how she was saved from death thanks to Ezra Bridger cheating time and space to save her life. This will almost certainly play a key role in Ahsoka’s journey on screen and will hopefully lead her to some interesting places.

In her journey across six episodes on Disney+, the former Jedi will also be running into some former friends. The first of which is none other than Sabine Wren.

Sabine Wren - Natasha Liu Bordizzo

At the end of Star Wars: Rebels, Sabine Wren is seen staring at a mural of her friends right before she heads off with Ahsoka to do the unknown.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s casting was announced all the way back on November 19, 2021, far before Ahsoka had even started rolling cameras. Perhaps audiences will see her pop up before that project hits Disney+.

Oddly enough, the character may have actually already debuted in the most recent trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season. The show would be the perfect place to introduce the character first to a wider audience—she is a Mandalorian, after all.

Anakin Skywalker - Hayden Christensen

Originally reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, it has been revealed that Hayden Christensen would be a part of Ahsoka. However, it seems that word of his return was never supposed to be announced, as even the star herself, Rosario Dawson, had to take down a post congratulating the actor on his return.

While he will be appearing, fans aren’t entirely sure about what capacity it will be in.

A previous rumor claimed that audiences might see alternate versions of the events of Revenge of the Sith. Could this mean viewers will witness the Jedi Knight go up against his former apprentice on Mustafar?

Another way he could pop up is through the use of good ol’ force ghosts. Perhaps Ahsoka’s former master has some useful advice during her journeys.

Chopper (Unknown Actor)

Everyone’s favorite astromech droid from Star Wars: Rebels is finally making his live-action debut—not including his quick cameo in Rogue One.

The news was officially announced at last year’s Star Wars Celebration when the actual droid rolled onto the stage as they talked about Ahsoka.

The character is actually voiced by Dave Filoni in Rebels, so it’s likely that he’ll be lending his talents once again. Though, this is not yet confirmed.

Hera Syndulla - Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Rumored)

While many hoped that the brilliant pilot and leading figure of the rebellion would be involved in Ahsoka somehow, it was finally confirmed alongside Chopper at Star Wars Celebration. Oddly enough, though, while the back of her head was seen in footage shown to the crowd, none of the panelists actually acknowledged the character at all.

But who will play her? Well, nobody has been officially announced yet, but recent rumors indicate that it’ll be Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Interestingly enough, Winstead has been part of the show for a long while now, having formerly been announced without a character attached to her.

Ezra Bridger - Eman Esfandi

The last time Ezra Bridger was seen he had just used force-sensitive space whales to hijack Thrawn and save his friends—as one does.

Now, he gets to return, in live-action, no less. Back in September of 2022, actor Eman Esfandi was announced to be playing the character—though, past that, no new official details have been released.

There have been plenty of rumors, however. Such as how the leading character will find Ezra in a new region of space known as “The New Beyond,” where he will also be clashing with the next person on the list.

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Rumored)

It’s hard to believe that someone who has six canonical books to their name (not including his Legends content) has still never been seen in live-action.

But with a large majority of the Star Wars: Rebels cast returning, it’s no surprise that Grand Admiral Thrawn may be following.

The iconic villain previously got a namedrop in Ashoka’s debut The Mandalorian episode, so his return has been in the works for a while—even if his involvement is still technically a rumor.

Despite the character’s original actor, Lars Mikkelsen, publicly denying getting the offer to play the role in live-action, it’s still strongly rumored that he will be putting on the blue makeup. Not only that, but he could end up becoming the big bad of a larger, Mandoverse-size story.

Villainous Admiral - Ray Stevenson

Back in early 2022, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Ahsoka had cast Ray Stevenson as a mystery villain. Though, the report specifically mentioned the actor would not be playing Thrawn, who remains the main villain of the series.

Past that, there was no concrete information about who Stevenson was going to be playing. However, the outlet did mention how their sources stated he would be playing an Admiral under Thrawn.

However, more recent rumblings suggest he’s someone else entirely: Babylon.

Babylon (Rumored Jedi Master Role)

Potential mild spoilers for Ahsoka below

Making Star Wars recently released supposed details on another new character to feature in the upcoming series: a corrupted former Jedi, one who goes by the name Babylon.

Not only will he be force-sensitive, but he’ll also be commanding his own battalion of special stormtroopers as he pursues the show’s protagonists, Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine. Additionally, whispers indicate that he’s working under the nefarious Grand Admirable Thrawn.

Shin (Rumored) - Ivanna Sakhno

Potential mild spoilers for Ahsoka below

The same outlet that revealed Babylon also shed light on a character named Shin, who would be an apprentice to the formerly mentioned Babylon.

Additionally, she is a dark-side Force user who has ties with the Nightsisters. That name might look familiar to fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as they’re a group of witches who popped up from time to time.

In fact, Shin might be a former Nightsister herself.

Honorable Mention: Loth-Wolf (Rumored)

Heavy spoilers for Star Wars: Rebels are below, as are potential mild spoilers for Ahsoka

At it again, Making Star Wars previously shared word that, while it might not be a character per se, an important creature would be showing up in Ahsoka: the Loth-Wolf.

Not only will it be involved in several sequences throughout the show, but Ahsoka will ride one in several scenes as well. She may even have her own specific one, named “Doom”.

One twist on all of that is the possibility “Doom” might actually be a character who fans of Rebels are very familiar with: Kanan Jarrus. In other words, Ahsoka’s new Wolf might be the physical manifestation of the now-deceased character, as seen with Ezra at the end of the animated show’s Season 4.

But Who Else Might Join Ahsoka?

With how many Star Wars: Rebels characters there are rumored to return, a few are still missing. Most notably, there’s Zeb Orellos, an original part of the crew.

There’s also the likes of Agent Kallus, a former Imperial Officer who flipped to the Rebellion.

As of now, no word has been shared regarding their possible involvement in Ahsoka.

All of these characters involved are massive in the franchise’s mythology, which means everyone will likely be showing up for more adventures down the line. This also indicates that anyone who didn’t get to show their face should have plenty of opportunities down the line.

Perhaps a Season 2?

Ahsoka is currently set to air on Disney+ at some point later this year.