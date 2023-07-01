Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher is officially underway, with Henry Cavill leading the massive cast of actors that will appear in the current batch of episodes.

The Witcher has proved to be one of Netflix's most popular TV series, but after Season 3, fans will see a major cast change when Liam Hemsworth takes the place of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Season 2's ending revealed a shocking revelation in regards to Freya Allan's Cirilla (who is better known as Ciri) when it was revealed that the Nilfgaardian man who is hunting her is actually her father. Setting up for a wild Season 3, the show also teased that The Wild Hunt may also get involved at some point.

With Part 1 of the new season now on Netflix and continuing the story set up in Season 2, here are all of the cast and characters that will make an appearance at some point.

1.) Henry Cavill - Geralt of Rivia

Just as he did in the first two seasons of The Witcher, Henry Cavill will suit up as the grey-haired Geralt of Rivia in the lead role.

As one of the fabled and rarely-spotted Witchers that are on the Continent, Geralt spent most of his past life doing just what Witchers do - hunting mystical and extremely powerful monsters.

However, when the character came to the aid of Lord Urcheon in Cintra, he evoked the Law of Surprise and later ended up with the lord's daughter, Cirilla, in his care.

With the two firmly at each other's sides and joined by Yennefer of Vengerberg, they will continue to be on the run in Season 3 as they are being hunted by many forces - including Cirilla's birth father.

2.) Anya Chalotra - Yennefer of Vengerberg

Anya Chalotra made her debut in The Witcher series early on in Season 1, and she has remained the lead actress throughout the show since.

Yennefer started out in the show as a sorceress with facial paralysis and a curved spine. However, she meets the right people and is eventually taken in by Tissaia de Vries, who becomes her mentor and guides her on a journey to become a full-fledged mage.

Yennefer then undergoes a grueling procedure to change her appearance, but it comes with the price of sterilization that she later comes to regret.

She and Geralt will be working together in Season 3 to protect Cirilla from the many dangers she faces.

3.) Freya Allan - Princess Cirilla of Cintra

Freya Allan also made her debut as Princess Cirilla (better known as Ciri) in the very first episode of Season 1, and the story has truly revolved around her from the very beginning, with her being the main target of many of the show's antagonists.

Ciri eventually completed her task of finding Geralt, and the two finally made their way to Kaer Morhen near the end of Season 2.

At Kaer Morhen, Ciri went through intense training and had the desire to actually become a Witcher, but Geralt stopped her.

However, due to the Elder Blood that she possesses, she is still capable of unspeakable power and will likely put it on display in Season 3.

4.) Joey Batey - Jaskier

Joey Batey quickly became a fan-favorite for his portrayal of Jaskier, as his rendition of the now-popular "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" song took the fanbase by storm.

As a close friend of Geralt, he has helped the main characters in many circumstances. At the end of Season 2, Jaskier also found himself at Kaer Morhen helping Yennefer when Ciri was possessed by the Deathless Mother.

5.) MyAnna Buring - Tissaia de Vries

Like all of the previously mentioned characters and actors, MyAnna Buring's Tissaia de Vries debuted early on in Season 1 of The Witcher, and she instantly became one of the most important characters in the show.

Responsible for recruiting and teaching Yennefer how to harness her Chaos, Tissaia and Yennefer ultimately had a falling out after Yennefer was sent to Nilfgaard, but the two united over 30 years later.

At the end of Season 2, Tissaia and the Northern Kings and Queens of the Continent put a bounty on Ciri, but Tissaia's true intentions are yet to be known.

6.) Mahesh Jadu - Vilgefortz of Roggeveen

Vilgefortz didn't make his debut in The Witcher until Episode 7 of Season 1.

As a member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers, he found himself in the midst of the Battle of Sodden Hill alongside the likes of Yennefer and Tissaia, where it looked as though he was defeated for good.

However, Vilgefortz survived and went on to become a more prominent figure within the Brotherhood. After learning about Ciri, fans can only wonder where his loyalties will lie in the upcoming season.

7.) Anna Shaffer - Triss Merigold

Sorceress Triss Merigold may have been introduced in the early episodes of The Witcher's first season, but she didn't really become a prominent character until Season 2.

Under the command of King Foltest, Triss sought out Geralt's help and asked him to help save a striga, which actually ended up being the cursed daughter of King Foltest. Geralt ultimately battled the creature in a crypt until daybreak so the curse could be lifted, but Triss truly saved the day when she saved Geralt after the King's daughter cut his throat.

As a part of the conclave of Northern mages, Triss became extremely close with Tissaia, and the two even fought at the Battle of Sodden Hill together.

Triss ultimately came to Geralt's aid in Season 2 and helped train Ciri, and then she and Tissaia had a falling out at the end of the season when Triss felt that Tissaia betrayed her.

8.) Bart Edwards -Emperor Emhyr

In perhaps the biggest plot twist of the entire series thus far, Bart Edwards' Emhyr, who is the Emperor of Nilfgaard, was revealed to be Ciri's biological father.

The character first appeared in Season 1 where it was revealed that he had found and rescued King Roegner of Cintra. When the king asked how he could return the favor, Emhyr, who was under the alias of Lord Urcheon "Duny," said that he would invoke the Law of Surprise.

Emhyr then showed up in Cintra at a later time to claim his reward, which turned out to be Roegner's daughter, Princess Pavetta.

The two were in love, and it was then revealed that she was carrying a child, and it was thought that Emhyr tragically died shortly after Ciri's birth. However, that obviously wasn't the case, as he is now the emperor of Nilfgaard and is in search of his daughter.

9.) Royce Pierreson - Istredd

Istredd's first appearance in the show was early on in Season 1 when Yennefer accidentally opened a portal to the Aretuzan ruins and she came face-to-face with him.

Even though the two became romantically involved, Istredd eventually betrayed Yennefer and told Stregobor of her Elven heritage, breaking all trust between the two characters.

Later on, Istredd actually found out about Ciri still being alive and with Geralt, which means that he is a man with extremely important information that many people would do anything to know.

10.) Lars Mikkelsen - Stregobor

One of the most cunning and untrustworthy characters in the entire series, Stregobor has been an important player in The Witcher from the very beginning.

From hiring Geralt to mercilessly kill a woman to torturing Yennefer, many fans despise Stregobor.

In Season 3, his ruthlessly cunning antics will likely be on full display as he influences the Council.

11.) Eamon Farren - Cahir

Cahir is a knight in the Nilfgaard army who spends the majority of his screentime in search of Ciri, and he even captured her at one point.

After the Battle of Sodden Hill, Yennefer was tasked with killing Cahir in order to prove her allegiance to the Brotherhood. She couldn't go through with it though, and she helped Cahir escape.

Cahir eventually made his way back to Nilfgaard where he was imprisoned by Ciri's father, Emperor Emhyr.

12.) Mimî M. Khayisa - Fringilla Vigo

Fringilla Vigo is a sorceress from Nilfgaard that has appeared in all but two episodes throughout the first two seasons.

She was also a student of Tissaia's just as Yennefer was at Aretuza, where she displayed extremely strong magic.

She was captured by Filavandrel and the Elves in Season 2, but then reunited with Cahir and returned to Emperor Emhyr with him, where they were both imprisoned. In Season 3, the pair will likely try to do anything they can to escape.

13.) Mecia Simson - Francesca Findabair

Francesca Findabair is the first of the Elven race on the list, and even though she was only introduced in Season 2, her story is a tragic one.

After imprisoning and then releasing Yennefer and Fringilla, Francesca and Filavandrel struck a deal with Fringilla and pledged that the Elves would fight for Nilfgaard.

However, after Francesca gave birth to the first full-blooded elf in years, Filavandrel went back on that agreement, which resulted in their child being murdered.

This sent Francesca into a rage, but she soon learned of Ciri and how she possesses Elder Blood, making her determined to find Ciri and capture her.

14.) Cassie Clare - Philippa Eilhart

Philippa only appeared in two episodes of the second season of The Witcher, but it is safe to assume that she will play a major role moving forward.

With the ability to shapeshift into an owl, she is a sorceress who serves as the spy and advisor to Sigismund Dijkstra.

In Season 3, fans can expect to see her work even more with Sigismund.

15.) Graham McTavish - Sigismund Dijkstra

Sigismund serves as an advisor to Vizimir, King of Redania, in The Witcher.

His knowledge makes him a formidable opponent for anyone that crosses his path.

The last time fans saw Sigismund, he and Vizimir were plotting to capture Ciri, and they will likely try to carry out their plan in Season 3.

16.) Robbie Amell - Gallatin

Gallatin is the first character on this list who will be making his debut in Season 3. Obviously, the character has no history in the show, but when Netflix announced that Robbie Amell would portray the Elf, they were kind enough to tack on a little description.

The description stated that Gallatin is a natural fighter who will lead an army of Scoia'tael Elves to aid Nilfgaard. It was also teased that he and Francesca will be at odds at some point in the upcoming season due to the two characters not seeing eye-to-eye.

It is also important to note that Gallatin does not exist in Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher novels, so he will be a completely new character.

17.) Meng’er Zhang - Milva

Milva is another character that will be introduced in Season 3.

Without getting into any potential spoilers, she is often considered a fan-favorite from the books, and fans may even get to see her meet up with one of the lead characters near the end of Season 3, which would set up an interesting dynamic for Season 4.

18.) Hugh Skinner - Prince Radovid

Radovid is also making his debut in Season 3 of The Witcher, and it was revealed that he will be the younger brother of King Vizimir, King of Redania.

There is a Radovid in the books as well as the video games, but he is the son of Vizimir. However, the description for Netflix's Radovid sounds nothing like how the character is in the books, as he was described to be a "royal playboy" in Season 3.

19.) Christelle Elwin - Mistle

Once again, Season 3 of The Witcher will be the first time that Mistle is seen on-screen, but she does have a large presence in the books.

When Netflix announced that Christelle Elwin would be cast as Mistle, they also revealed that her gang, the Rats, will be getting involved in Season 3.

Netflix also teased that she will meet up with someone of importance "that will change everything." Readers of the novels will know who this mystery person is that Mistle will be meeting up with.

20.) Cal Watson - Eva

Cal Watson will step into the Continent for the first time in Season 3 to bring the character of Eva to life.

It was described that Eva will be a royal Redanian handmaiden in the upcoming installment, and will also be romantically involved with Philippa at some point, the previously mentioned sorceress who can turn into an owl.

21.) Sam Woolf - Rience

After Rience captured and tortured Jaskier, Yennefer came to the bard's rescue and burned Rience's face with his own magic, leaving him badly scarred.

Rience then made another appearance later on in Season 2 when he arrived at Kaer Morhen where he stole a vial of Ciri's extremely valuable blood and returned it to Lydia.

Due to his injuries, he will likely be out for revenge in Season 3.

22.) Therica Wilson Read - Sabrina Glevissig

Sabrina Glevissig hasn't appeared in The Witcher since Season 1, but the sorceress and member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers will make her triumphant return in Season 3.

She also was in the same group of sorceresses at Aretuza as Yennefer and Fringilla, and after she was initiated into the Brotherhood, she also took part in the Battle of Sodden Hill.

However, during the battle, Sabrina ended up being influenced and taken over by a parasitic-like worm which made her act much different than she normally would. Once she was knocked off a tower the fall did seem to neutralize the parasite and the normal Sabrina returned, but that was the last fans saw of the character until she returns in Season 3.

23.) Wilson Mbomio - Dara

When Ciri was arguably in need the most, Dara found her and was there for her. However, when the two had a falling out and Dara returned to his own kin, he told them of Ciri.

In Season 3, will he help Ciri again, or will he stay loyal to the Elves?

24.) Tom Canton - Filavandrel

Filavandrel is one of the few people in the entirety of the Continent that can say they captured Geralt of Rivia.

As previously mentioned, Filavandrel was in league with Nilfgaard until Francesca gave birth, which caused him to break ties with the kingdom.

This resulted in the baby getting tragically murdered, and along with Francesca, Filavandrel is now ready to hunt down Ciri and capture her Elder Blood.

25.) Terence Maynard - Artorius Vigo

Artorius is also a part of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers, and he is actually the uncle of Fringilla.

Known to often see eye-to-eye and take the same side as Stregobor, Artorius is a character that many fans probably find easy to loathe.

No matter what role he plays in Season 3, he will likely be a thorn in the side of the show's heroes.

26.) Ed Birch - King Vizimir of Redania

As mentioned on multiple occasions throughout this list, Vizimir is the king of Redania and a close friend to his advisor, Sigismund Dijkstra.

Vizimir only appeared in three episodes throughout the first two seasons of The Witcher, but since he is now interested in Ciri (just as it seems everyone else on the Continent is), he will likely have a more prominent role in Season 3.

27.) Aisha Fabienne Ross - Lydia van Bredevoort

Lydia actually hired Rience to track down Ciri in Season 2. After he stole a vial of Ciri's Elder Blood, he brought it back to Lydia so that she could perform tests on it.

The tests completely backfired, however, leaving a large portion of her face completely scarred and disfigured, similar to the way Two-Face looks in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

She will likely be out for revenge in Season 3 along with Rience.

28.) Kaine Zajaz - Gage

Gage didn't play a big role in Season 2 of The Witcher, but that doesn't mean that he can't be an important character moving forward.

He is actually the brother of Francesca, the Elven sorceress who gave birth to the first full-blooded elf in years, so fans can expect him to possibly be her right hand of revenge moving forward.

29.) Rochelle Rose - Margarita

Fans will get to meet Margarita for the first time in Season 3 of The Witcher.

If the series follows the books, viewers will be meeting an extremely powerful sorceress when she shows up on-screen.

30.) Liz Carr - Fenn

Finn only briefly appeared in Season 2 of The Witcher, but she played a fairly important role.

When Istredd sought out help from Fenn and Codringher, they both gave it to him and actually revealed that the girl with Geralt was Ciri, which was extremely important information considering she was thought to be dead by almost everyone on the Continent.

It is hard to predict what Fenn's role will be in Season 3, but as Season 2 proved, even if she isn't on-screen long, the character can still be of great importance.

31.) Simon Callow - Codringher

Similar to Fenn, Codringher was a detective in Season 2 and helped reveal to Istredd that Ciri of Cintra was alive.

When he comes back in Season 3, fans can expect him to be right beside Fenn as they potentially solve more mysteries.

The Witcher Season 3, Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix, and Volume 2 will debut on July 27.