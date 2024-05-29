Here's When The Witcher Season 4's Release Is Expected to Happen

Netflix is officially developing Seasons 4 and 5 of The Witcher as its final outings of Geralt of Rivia's streaming saga. With production underway in the United Kingdom, fans are eager to know when it will premiere.

The live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels began in 2019 with Season 1, followed by Season 2 in 2021 and Season 3 in 2023.

The Witcher Season 4 received a surprising update in October 2022, nine months ahead of the third season. Henry Cavill confirmed he would exit the role of Geralt, with Liam Hemsworth set to take his place.

Netflix later confirmed in April 2024 that Season 4 had entered production with plans to film back-to-back with the fifth and final season in the U.K., closing out Geralt's story with the remaining books.

The announcement was followed by the first look at Liam Hemsworth as the recast Geralt of Rivia from the set of the upcoming final seasons.

The streamer confirmed Seasons 4 and 5 will cover the three remaining books, written by series author Andrzej Sapkowski - Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

Netflix shared the logline for The Witcher Season 4, teasing how it will follow the "Continent-altering events that close out season three:"

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again."

When Will The Witcher Season 4 Premiere?

Looking at The Witcher Season 3, filming ran from April to September 2022 (five months) before coming to Netflix in June 2023, nine months later.

While last season may have had a roughly 14-month turnaround from the start of production to release, the back-to-back filming with Season 5 could result in a longer wait for the fourth season to finally premiere.

Filming began on the final seasons in April 2024, so using the 14-month timeframe of Season 3, the earliest likely premiere for Season 4 would be Summer 2025. However, as the simultaneous filming of two seasons will probably slow down production, a premiere closer to late 2025 may be more realistic.

Like many other recent Netflix originals such as Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Stranger Things, and more, The Witcher Season 3 is expected to split its release into two parts, hitting the streamer around a month or two apart.

With Seasons 4 and 5 filming back-to-back, the wait beyond then for the final season ought to be a comparatively short one. While previous seasons have been released on a bi-annual basis, the unique production plan for the coming episodes should allow it to premiere at some point in 2026.

The first three seasons of The Witcher are streaming now on Netflix.

