The Witcher Season 4 Release Status Addressed by Lead Star (Exclusive)

Freya Allan, star of Netflix’s The Witcher, gave an update on when fans might be able to expect Season 4 of the show to drop.

The upcoming season is notable for one particular reason, Henry Cavill no longer plays the titular role. Liam Hemsworth is taking over as Geralt of Rivia, and fans are dying to see what that looks like and whether the show can survive the massive shift.

The last episode of Season 3 dropped on July 27, 2023, meaning it has been a year since any new episodes. The wait for more could be pretty lengthy as well since filming of Season 4 only recently began in April 2024.

While speaking exclusively to The Direct at San Diego Comic-Con, The Witcher and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes actress Freya Allan offered a brief update on when fans might see Season 4 of her Netflix series.

She quickly guessed "maybe 2025," while adding that "Liam [Hemsworth] is gonna rock it" as Geralt of Rivia:

"Listen, maybe 2025… I don't know, that's me guessing. I'm just guessing because I actually don't know. But I hope so because I want people to see it because it's actually really cool. So please watch it. Please, okay, because Liam's gonna rock it."

When Will Witcher Season 4 Release?

The production of The Witcher Season 3 lasted for five months, so if Season 4 takes that amount of time, then production could finish sometime in September or later this year.

If the turnaround for these new episodes matches the previous season, then a June 2025 release date would make sense. Fans also shouldn't be surprised if Netflix decides to split the new batch of episodes into two again.

But here is the kicker, Seasons 4 and 5 are filming back to back. So, it is impossible to know how the timeline of post-production may be affected by that.

Things could continue as normal, or they might wait to truly get cracking on the episodes until both seasons are done with production.

In that case, a 2026 release would not be surprising—though, fans would no doubt be heartbroken to have to wait such a long time.

The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix.