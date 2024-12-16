The Witcher Season 4 Gets Reassuring Release Update (Official)

According to a recent update, The Witcher Season 4 could be coming to Netflix in the not-too-distant future.

The Witcher will officially end with Season 5, but first, the Netflix series will deliver its fourth season with a recast Geralt as Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill.

Netflix

A listing on the official Writer's Guild of America (WGA) directory gave an update on when The Witcher Season 4 could premiere as the Netflix series was labeled with a "2024-25" release window.

Additionally, the WGA listed Season 5, which will conclude the fantasy Netflix adaptation, with a "2025-26" release window, suggesting it may not trail far behind the upcoming fourth season. That season will be the first to star Liam Hemsworth.

The release window could suggest Season 4 will arrive in 2024 or 2025, but could more specifically place it in the 2024-25 TV season. This runs from September 2024 to August 2025, pointing to a premiere before the end of summer.

Season 4 recently got another promising release update from actress Freya Allan, who guessed "maybe 2025" for The Witcher's return to Netflix.

When Will The Witcher Season 4 Premiere on Netflix?

Turning back to The Witcher Season 3, filming took place from April to September 2022 and premiered its first half on Netflix in June 2023, nine months later.

Looking at Season 4, production took place from April to October 2024, which, based on that nine-month wrap-to-release window, would point to a premiere on Netflix over the summer, possibly around July.

During a recent interview on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Liam Hemsworth revealed that, after wrapping Season 4, he will "break for about four months and then come back next year and do another eight months."

A four-month break after wrapping Season 4, provided the production encounters no surprise issues, would point to filming starting on Season 5 around March to wrap filming on the final episodes in November 2025.

Once again assuming The Witcher can stick with a nine-month wrap-to-release window, the series' final run could begin around a year later in August 2026.

The first three seasons of The Witcher are streaming now on Netflix.