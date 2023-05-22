Marvel Actor Ray Stevenson Dies

Marvel and Star Wars actor Ray Stevenson tragically passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Ray Stevenson

Variety confirmed with Stevenson's publicist that the Irish star died on Sunday at only 58 years old, although no cause of death was given.

Italian website Spettacoli first reported on Stevenson's death, noting that he had been hospitalized on the island of Ischia during the production of his new film Cassino on Ischia.

Stevenson was well-known among comic book fans for his supporting role in the MCU as Volstagg in all three movies from the Thor trilogy as well as playing the titular Punisher in 2008's Punisher: War Zone.

He will also play a villainous role in Star Wars' Ahsoka as Baylan Skoll. Previously, he voiced Gar Saxon in two episodes of Star Wars Rebels and two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Outside of his place as a sci-fi/comic book franchise mainstay in Marvel and Star Wars, Stevenson built an impressive career over the last 30 years.

He played key roles in other action stories like the Divergent movies and G.I. Joe while also becoming well-known for his roles in major TV shows such as Dexter and Vikings.

The Scottish star even had a place in the hit 2022 Indian movie RRR, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The Direct sends our deepest condolences to Ray Stevenson's family and friends during this difficult time.