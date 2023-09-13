Watch: New Ahsoka Mid-Season Trailer Highlights Hayden Christensen's Anakin

Following Hayden Christensen's glorious return to Star Wars TV, the latest trailer for Ahsoka on Disney+ put Anakin Skywalker back into the spotlight.

Anakin Highlighted in New Ahsoka Trailer

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Part 5 of Ahsoka.

Star Wars released a brand-new 43-second trailer for the Ahsoka series on Disney+, highlighting Hayden Christensen's starring role as Anakin Skywalker in the show's fifth episode.

Star Wars

Putting Christensen's iconic lightsaber-spinning moves front and center, the trailer includes a few spoiler-filled seconds of footage featuring the duel between Anakin and his former Padawan in the World Between Worlds.

Star Wars

Their relationship served as the centerpiece of this entire episode as Anakin and Ahsoka reignited their relationship as Master and Padawan, giving fans a lightsaber battle reminiscent of those from past Star Wars movies.

Star Wars

The full trailer can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!