Disney+ Might've Just Spoiled Hayden Christensen's Ahsoka Episode

A new Disney+ announcement just dropped a huge hint about when to expect Hayden Christensen in Ahsoka.

Following Christensen's somewhat minimal role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, a report confirmed that the prequel trilogy star was also set to appear in Ahsoka.

While Ahsoka Tano served as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan during the Clone Wars, the two characters have never appeared together in live-action.

Leading up to Ahsoka's Disney+ debut, the big question was when should Star Wars fans expected his cameo in the series; and now, the timing of a streaming special may have just given the answer away.

Hayden Christensen's Ahsoka Episode Revealed?

Star Wars

Disney+ announced that "Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka" is set to premiere on Friday, September 8, sparking speculation that the feature serves as a primer for Ahsoka's Episode 5 and Hayden Christensen's return.

Fans have long been anticipating Ahsoka's fifth episode since it's the last of the season directed by the series showrunner, Dave Filoni.

Filoni is largely responsible for the character of Ahsoka Tano, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels, and focused on Ahsoka and Anakin's master and apprenticeship relationship in both of those animated series.

If Filoni intends to continue this trend in Ahsoka's solo series, a primer may be helpful to educate audiences who haven't seen the animated shows.

Dropping that primer on Disney+ ahead of Episode 5 points to Hayden Christensen appearing in Filoni's upcoming episode.

In addition, it's worth noting that Disney+ marketing has been foreshadowing an Episode 5 reveal as well.

In a trailer released prior to Ahsoka's debut, Baylan Skoll talks about Anakin in an exchange with Ahsoka right before the teaser cuts to a shot of Christensen's Obi-Wan Kenobi cameo.

Then, another trailer showed Baylan telling Ahsoka that "Anakin spoke highly of you."

Both exchanges between Baylan and Ahsoka appear to be from the series' next episode.

And, if so, Baylan and Ahsoka's discussion about her former master may be setting the groundwork for Christensen's return - in whatever form or fashion that may be - and for Episode 5.

More Than One Hayden Christensen Cameo?

Star Wars

While the time range for when to expect Hayden Christensen's cameo is narrowing, another question fans have is how he will return.

After all, Ahsoka takes place during the MandoVerse which is at least five years after Darth Vader's death in Return of the Jedi.

Since trailer footage included new dialogue from Christensen and from Anakin's time training Ahsoka, the prequel star's appearance may be in the form of a flashback.

However, one of Star Wars Rebels' best episodes involved a lightsaber duel between Ahsoka and Darth Vader, and which Ezra Bridger and the World Between Worlds played a part.

It's possible Filoni may further explore this event in Ahsoka, meaning Christensen could play Darth Vader as well as Anakin, just as he did in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

But regardless of whether multiple cameos await or not, there's no denying Ahoska's upcoming episodes have huge potential and could be some of the most memorable Star Wars Disney+ storytelling yet.

Ahsoka is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes debuting at 9 p.m. ET every Tuesday.