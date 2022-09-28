Hidden Ahsoka & Mandalorian Easter Eggs Spotted In New Andor Episode

Andor on Disney+ is a new breed of Star Wars storytelling - one that captured the imagination and respect of fans upon its three-episode premiere.

Created by Tony Gilroy and starring Diego Luna, Andor is a prequel spin-off to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. However, it stands apart from other Star Wars projects due to its mature, grounded, and intricate narrative, coupled with having filmed on-location as opposed to The Volume.

Leading up to the series premiere, fans were warned that Andor was different in another way, particularly in its absence of Star Wars Easter eggs.

While Andor's three-episode premiere proved the opposite to be true with its multiple - albeit subtle - references to the Star Wars Universe, the series' latest episode dropped audiences into a literal trove of Easter eggs with ties to future Disney+ stories.

Andor's Ahsoka and Mandalorian Easter Eggs

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Andor Episode 4

In Episode 4 of Andor titled "Aldahni," fans were treated to a stash of references and connections from that galaxy far, far away when Mon Mothma visits Luthen Rael's shop on Coruscant.

Among the various weapons and artifacts from all throughout the Star Wars galaxy, Reddit user u/Primacronus pointed out hidden Easter eggs for both Ahsoka and The Mandalorian.

Among Luthen's various displays was a piece of Mandalorian beskar armor, similar to what Mando wears in The Mandalorian on Disney+.

The Direct

This piece is also a reminder of what the Empire will do to Mandalore with "The Great Purge," an event that Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to revisit in 2023.

In the same shot featuring the beskar armor, a Twi'lek Kalikori is also visible in the background.

A Kalikori is a traditional Twi'lek family heirloom that each generation adds to as it's passed down.

Hera Syndulla's Kalikori was a significant part of Star Wars Rebels; and just like Mando, she and select members of the Rebels cast are expected to return in Ahsoka on Disney+.

Luthen's shop also featured a suit of armor reminiscent of Galen Marek's Starkiller, Darth Vader's secret apprentice from the non-canon Star Wars: The Force Unleashed game.

The Direct

Perhaps in keeping with Luthen's apparent interest in the Force, the backroom of his shop contained Jedi and Sith Holocrons.

The Direct

Known to contain valuable lessons, knowledge, and even messages, the Jedi Holocrons were shaped like a cube while the Sith were triangular.

Seeing the two side-by-side is a rare and fascinating contrast. The fact that they're on a shelf in a backroom is another reminder that Andor is set in the years following Order 66 and may have something to say concerning this show's complex take on morality.

A more lighthearted Easter egg in Luthen's shop is what appears to be Indiana Jones' whip encased in carbonite.

The Direct

In addition to being a callback to Harrison Ford who not only played Indiana Jones for Lucasfilm but also Han Solo, it's also a bit of a tease for Indiana Jones 5 which is set to release in 2023.

One of the more telling Easter eggs in Luthen's shop, however, are white stone tablets that appear to be tied to the World Between Worlds.

The Direct

First shown in Star Wars Rebels, the World Between Worlds is a mystical plane that exists between time and space and contains portals that open to moments within time.

The Jedi Temple in Rebels, which served as a gateway to this plane, featured a mural of The Ones from Mortis with their hands positioned in the same way as those on the tablets in Andor.

Mortis is a realm within the Force that is home to powerful Force-wielders known as The Ones consisting of the Father, the Son, and the Daughter.

Not only did Ahsoka encounter The Ones with Obi-Wan and Anakin in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, but Ezra Bridger later saves her from a duel with Vader by pulling her into the World Between Worlds.

Given the design of her own Disney+ show's logo, it's expected that Star Wars will revisit the World Between Worlds in live-action in Ahsoka.

Now, while these tablets from Luthen's shop appear to be from that temple and World Between Worlds Rebels episode, it's worth noting that the events of Star Wars Rebels actually occur after the Season 1 events of Andor.

Perhaps these tablets are from a different Jedi Temple offering a gateway to the World Between Worlds?

Andor Teases Star Wars Stories to Come?

While Luthen Rael's shop contained a number of Star Wars Easter eggs, those connected to The Mandalorian and Ahsoka are especially noteworthy for Star Wars fans.

Not only do they tie Andor to other Star Wars Disney+ series, but they also tease what those shows are expected to explore.

Again, audiences already know that Season 3 of The Mandalorian will involve Mando's quest to Mandalore where beskar was taken and Mandalorians were massacred by the Empire.

The same can be said for Ahsoka which, in addition to searching for Ezra Bridger, is expected to touch on the World Between Worlds.

In a way, Luthen Rael's shop on Coruscant is more than just connective tissue and a front for the Rebellion, it's also a preview of Star Wars coming attractions.

New episodes of Andor premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.